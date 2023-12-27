Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and wife Breanne mark '1st Christmas as mom and dad' with family photo

Edmonton Oilers star Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and wife Breanna celebrated their first Christmas as parents. (Photo via Instagram/@brenugenthopkins)

Breanne and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are celebrating their first holiday season as parents.

On Tuesday, the wife of the Edmonton Oilers left winger took to Instagram to celebrate their daughter Lennon Ayla's first Christmas with a heartwarming family photo.

The snap captured the pair holding their daughter in front of a cozy and decorated fireplace. Breanne opted to wear a grey oversized knit sweater and beige cargo pants, while Ryan looked comfortable wearing a pair of black joggers and a plain white T-shirt as he held Lennon. Their daughter wore a festive white sweatshirt and black bow headband.

"First Christmas as mom and dad!" Breanne's caption read.

Fans praised and congratulated the couple on their milestone in the comments section of the post.

"Cutest fam,'" one person wrote.

Another added: "So cute!"

"Beautiful family!" someone else chimed in.

"Looks good on you guys," commented another.

"The cutest little fam,'" a fan shared.

Ryan and Breanne first crossed paths and started dating in 2012, shortly after the Burnaby, B.C.-born NHLer rose to prominence with the Edmonton Oilers. Their relationship blossomed alongside his hockey career over the span of a decade. On July 16, 2019, the couple took the next step in their journey and tied the knot.

Ryan, who's the Oilers' alternate captain, and his bride hosted an intimate celebration in Hawaii in 2019, surrounded by close family and friends, including J. Schultz, Jordon, Lauren Eberle, Matt, Maja, and Oscar Klefbom.

The couple marked their special day in style, with Ryan donning a slim-fit blue-grey suit and Breanne stunning in a dazzling white lace mermaid gown.

In August, Breanne announced the arrival of their first child on Instagram by sharing a photo of the newborn asleep and wrapped in a blanket.

"Lennon Ayla 08.19.23 7lb 9oz," she captioned the post, to which fans quickly responded with congratulatory messages in the comments.

"Well done, mama!" one person wrote.

Another commenter shared: "She's perfect. Congratulations."

"So, so, so, so happy for you guys! Magic! Great job, mama," a fan penned.

"Awww. She is adorable. Congratulations," added another.

