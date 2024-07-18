New emojis aren't 'sus' or 'delulu,' they're 'giving.' Celebrate World Emoji Day

World Emoji Day is giving this year, with new icons to describe how you are feeling with the latest slang. From "delulu" and "sus" to "bussin" and "rizz," these new emojis have modern-day lingo covered.

BLK, a dating and lifestyle app for the Black community, has created the collection called 'BLKmojis' that uses emojis and GIFs to incorporate today’s most commonly used terms, a post from the dating app said. Just in time to honor World Emoji Day on Wednesday, July 17.

"Representation in digital and social spaces is essential, and with BLKmojis, we're excited to offer emojis that truly reflect the language and expressions of Black youth," Jonathan Kirkland, head of brand and marketing for BLK, said in a statement.

The emojis will appear on GIPHY, an online database that allows its users to share animated GIFs.

"And as a Black woman, I particularly appreciate how this partnership between BLK and GIPHY has the potential to amplify Black love stories and reach a broader audience,” Lydia Getachew, senior client lead at GIPHY, said in a statement. “GIPHY aims to help people express themselves and make everyday conversations more meaningful, and we’re excited to bring these relevant, timely emojis to the BLK community as part of this campaign.”

The dating app said that the partnership is essential to “GIPHY's mission to support and authentically represent historically marginalized communities.”

"This collaboration with GIPHY not only celebrates our culture but also highlights the importance of diversity and inclusivity in every facet of our social and digital interactions," Kirkland said.

BLK launches BLKmojis to celebrate World Emoji Day on July 17, 2024.

Who designed the BLKmojis?

In collaboration with Meaningful Gigs, a creative platform that matches designers with companies around the world, BLK worked to find an artist that would bring the BLKmojis to life.

Through the process, Meaningful Gigs and BLK found African designer Wale Adeyeye, an illustrator, motion, and interaction designer.

BLK said that Adeyeye’s ability to capture Black culture is reflected in his “stunning designs."

“Wale's ability to draw inspiration from the world around him is evident in his stunning designs that truly celebrate the Black experience,” BLK said in a statement. “His work on the 'BLKmojis' collection beautifully encapsulates the spirit and vibrancy of Black culture, making this collaboration a true celebration of representation.”

What do the BLKmojis look like?

Weird

Weird is often a response to when someone says something off-putting.

It’s giving

It's giving BLKmoji

"It's giving" is used when everything that you wanted is going according to plan, or something is hitting the right way. Examples include, "It's giving what it's suppose to give," and "Girl, that dress is giving."

Delulu

Delulu BLKmoji

"Delulu" is simply short for delusional.

Bussin

Bussin BLKmoji

Bussin is a term used to describe when a food tastes good or is completed with perfection. "The food is bussin."

Caught in 4K

Caught in the 4K BLKmoji

Caught in 4K will be used when there is a video to show what a person was doing during a conversation.

Unserious

Unserious BLKmoji

Replacing the term clown, unserious usually describes a person who can be very comical.

Sus

Sus BLKmoji

The shortened version of suspicious.

Outta Pocket

Outta Pocket BLKmoji

"Outta pocket" is a term to describe when a person does something that is very drastic for the situation.

Lituation

Lituation is a BLKmoji

Combining two words "lit," as in cool, and "situation," lituation defines a party that will a be a lot of fun with friends.

Outta Line

Outta Line BLKmoji

A similar term that can be used interchangeably with "outta pocket."

Swagsurf

Swagsurf BLKmoji

Like "lituation," "swagsurf" is used to described when a party is going to be enjoyable.

Purr

Purr BLKmoji

Purr is a shorten version of "Period" or "Periodt" that has many different meanings depending on the situation. Urban Dictionary's example is: "I just got some McDonald's. Purr!"

No Cap

No Cap BLKmoji

"No cap" is used when the person isn't lying about what they are telling you about. "I'm telling you that really happened, no cap."

Rizz

Rizz BLKmoji

"Rizz "is used when a person is trying to flirt with someone else.

8

8 BLKmoji

The numeral 8 is used when a person is looking good in the outfit they're wearing to go an event, as in "ate." "Yeah, she 8 that."

It’s been real

It's been real BLKmoji

"It's been real" is a phrase used when a person is leaving an area that they don't visit often, but recently took a trip there to spend time with their family or friends. When they are leaving, it's normal to say, "It's been real."

Receipts

Receipts BLKmoji

Did someone think you were lying about a situation? "I have the receipts" is used as a phrase to show there's evidence something happened.

Wave Check

Wave Check BLKmoji

Wave checks are typically done by African-American and Black men who recently got their hair done in a "wave" style. The checks can be posted on social media to show off their look.

Flex

Flex BLKmoji

"That's a flex" is used to compliment someone on something they did.

Spill the tea

Spill the tea BLKmoji

Got any gossip you want to tell your friends? "Spill the tea" is there to describe the beloved gossip session.

I’m screaming

I'm screaming BLKmoji

"I’m screaming" is a form of laughter that is often enhanced because of how funny the situation is.

Shook

Shook BLKmoji

"Shook" is often used when the information you are hearing baffles you.

Ain’t It

Ain't It BLKmoji

Used to say a situation doesn't add up or isn't good. "That ain't it."

Pressed

Pressed BLKmoji

Short for "depressed."

Trippin

Trppin BLKmoji

When someone is being overly dramatic about a situation they are trippin'.

Mid

Mid BLKmoji

"Mid" describes something that is OK but is not very good. "The food/party was mid." As in, mediocre or common.

Snack

Snack BLKmoji

"Snack" is used to describe someone who looks good. "Did you see her? Bro, she's a snack!"

Main Character Energy

Main Character Energy BLKmoji

When someone acts like the world revolves around them, "they're giving main character energy."

Cringe

Cringe BLKmoji

When someone does something embarrassing, "it's cringe."

