EmRata is almost naked in a sparkly see-through Versace dress at the 2024 Met Gala

Attention: Emily Ratajkowski is shutting down the 2024 Met Gala in a stunning sparkly see-through backless gown. I mean, just look (!!!) at the material:

The bedazzled long-sleeved look is from none other than Versace, with whom EmRata has built a fabulous relationship over the years. In 2023, she was made one of the official faces of the brand. “Being the face of @versace has always been a dream of mine and I had to continually pinch myself on set to make sure I was actually there! @donatella_versace you are a wonderful friend and I feel so lucky to know you and to work with you,” Emily wrote at the time. Donatella also did a rare sit-down interview with Emily for her podcast, High Low With EmRata, that same year.

The supermodel has been a red carpet fave for a couple of years now, as she’s historically pulled up in stunning intricate looks. No, seriously – EmRata has attended the highly coveted fashion event every year since 2015, and for good reason. For starters, at last year’s Met Gala, she rocked baby bangs and a gorgeous gown with a plunging neckline by Tory Burch:

And my personal fave, her custom Dundas look that paid homage to Cher at the 2019 Met Gala:

See! The girl can literally pull off any look! For old times’ sake, let’s compare her first Met ~lewk~ (which was from Topshop, btw) to her most recent:

Sigh. She just keeps getting better.

