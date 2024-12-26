EV battery range plummets in cold weather. These tips can help.

When temperatures drop, EV owners face a physics problem: Reduced battery performance and increased charging times.

Fuel economy is 8% lower at 20 degrees than it is at 75 degrees in EVs ‒ and range can drop about 12%, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. When you turn on the interior heat, that increases to as much as a 41% drop in range.

The reason: Cold slows down the chemical process that electric vehicle batteries use to store energy.

EVs are increasingly popular in the United States. In the third quarter of 2024, 8.2% of all new vehicle registrations were electric, according to Experian’s Automotive Market Trends Report. Another 11.5% were hybrid electric/gas vehicles. Since 2021 the percentage of gasoline vehicles registered has dropped 10%.

To be fair, this isn't just an electric vehicle problem. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the fuel economy of a gasoline car is roughly 15% lower at 20 degrees than it would be at 77 degrees. It can drop as much as 24% for short trips of between 3 and 4 miles. This is why in the coldest parts of the U.S. many people use electric block heaters or battery pads to keep their engines warm.

But as it takes longer to charge an EV than it does to fill a gasoline tank, range matters in the cold. So while no cars or trucks do as well when it’s freezing out as they do in summer, electric ones fare worse. Here’s why:

Why do EVs charge more slowly when it's cold?

As the temperature drops, the electrochemical processes the battery uses to charge slows down. To charge, the car first has to warm the battery, which requires time and energy. Because of this, the battery takes longer to charge the colder it gets.

The ideal operating temperature for an EV battery is between about 68 and 86 degrees, depending on the model.

A battery charges when lithium ions stored in the cathode transfer back to the anode. In cold charging conditions, the ions flow less efficiently through the anode and the battery's capacity diminishes.

Heating EVs uses a lot of battery. Why?

EVs don't create much heat when they operate, which is usually a good thing ‒ but it's a challenge when the temperature drops.

Gasoline engines produce a lot of excess heat which can be used to heat the interior cabin. According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, only about 25% of the energy of every gallon of gasoline is used to run the vehicle, the rest is waste heat.

Electric vehicles don't have engines burning gasoline and about 89% of their energy goes towards turning the wheels, according to Yale's Climate Connections.

In an EV, it's more energy efficient to use heated seats to keep warm rather than blowing hot air into the cabin, according to Efficiency Maine, a state that knows about cold weather.

How to get the best performance from an EV in the cold

1. Consider getting an EV with heat pump technology

New EVs increasingly come with heat pump technology as a standard feature, which makes them more efficient in cold weather. In an EV, the heat pump pulls in cold air from outside, compresses it and then uses the heat from the condenser to raise the temperature in either the battery or the car's interior, according to MoveElectric. This can significantly increase the range that otherwise would be lost in cold weather.

2. Preheat your battery

Most EVs today automatically pre-heat their batteries when they know they’re heading to a charger. This allows them to charge quickly and efficiently when plugged in. If you charge at home, consider plugging in right away while the vehicle is still warm.

Ford recommends that EV owners keep their vehicles plugged in when parking for extended periods of time in the cold. When plugged in, the battery temperature is kept above freezing.

3. If you can, park indoors

This keeps your battery warmer, so not as much energy has to be used to warm it up later. A car cover can also help.

4. Heat the cabin before your drive

If it’s really cold, consider turning on your car’s heater while it’s still charging. Using a heater at 20 degrees resulted in a 41% decrease in driving range and a 39% decrease in fuel economy, AAA found. If you warm up the inside while the vehicle is still charging, you don’t have to use battery power to bring it to a reasonable temperature.

If you don’t have the chance to do that, the seat heaters use less energy than the cabin heaters.

5. Make sure your tire pressure is correct.

Underfilled tires result in increased rolling resistance, which means it takes your vehicle more energy to move forward. Check your tires or owners manual for the best pressure.

6. Drive with eco-mode on

Most EVs offer this, which requires the least amount of energy while sacrificing some performance.

7. Don’t let your battery get below 20%

It will need power just to warm up enough to charge, so you might not be able to charge, even if you’re plugged in ‒ depending on how cold it is.

Stephen Beard contributed to this report

