Eva Longoria, 48, swears by this viral anti-aging serum to fill in her 'fine lines'

Eva Longoria is among the list of women I would happily take skincare advice from. At 48, the "Desperate Housewives" star could host her own Ted Talk on the matter, as she has seemingly never aged. Like her peers Jennifer Lopez and Christie Brinkley, Longoria is one for the people and often shares the behind-the-scenes details of her beauty routine. Most recently, the actress took a deep dive into her beauty bag with Vogue Beauty Secrets, revealing her all-time favourite plumping anti-aging serum — L'Oréal Paris' 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum.

"I am going to start with my hyaluronic acid. I taught the world how to say hyaluronic acid," the 48-year-old told the camera. "This hyaluronic acid is for plumping, refreshing, filling in those fine lines."

"I love taking care of my skin. I like the way it feels. I feel like I'm pampering myself every day in my bathroom."

Why Eva Longoria's anti-aging serum is worth the hype

L’Oréal’s super serum contains 1.5 per cent pure hyaluronic acid, a sugar molecule which naturally occurs in our skin and helps retain moisture, delivering a firm, full and youthful glow.

Since hyaluronic acid levels deplete as we age, products like L’Oréal’s award-winning serum can help restore our skin's youthful appearance and reduce visible signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles.

According to L’Oréal, integrating the Revitalift serum into your daily routine can improve the appearance of wrinkles by 47 per cent in just six weeks. The lightweight, fast-absorbing serum is suitable for all skin tones and includes vitamin C to add an extra boost of radiance to the skin.

Alongside L'Oréal's Revitalift serum, the actress uses the line's Revitalift Triple Power LZR with 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid + 1% Caffeine Eye Serum in her daily skincare routine.

"I love this applicator because it has these little balls, and they feel so good," the actress and director told Vogue Beauty Secrets. "As you get older, ladies, you have to prep your skin, specifically your under eyes."

"I'm kind of generous with [it]," she added.

L'Oréal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum: What people are saying

44,800+ reviews on Amazon

4.4-star rating

"It really works!"

With nearly 45,000 reviews on Amazon, it seems Eva Longoria is not the only fan of the L'Oréal serum (the brand's eye serum has equally impressive reviews).

One shopper said they saw a "noticeable difference" in their skin in just two weeks and called the serum a "great" addition to their beauty cabinet.

"I have tried other hyaluronic acid serums," and this is "the best one by far," wrote another user. There's "no sticky residue," and it "makes my skin feel smooth."

L'Oréal's Revitalift serum "really works," promised a third reviewer. "I noticed a difference in my laugh lines," they wrote. It's "diminished" some of them — "I'm going to buy it again!"

Despite 32,000 five-star reviews, some shoppers noted it can "take a while to see any difference."

"Only time will tell," wrote one reviewer.

Whether it's Eva Longoria's ageless glow or the praise of 32,000 five-star reviewers, if you're looking to round out your beauty cabinet, the L'Oréal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum is not a bad place to start. Amazon shoppers promise the plumping serum "really works," and Eva Longoria herself calls it an excellent product for "filling in those fine lines." However, some reviewers say to temper your expectations on how soon to expect results, something to keep in mind when heading to checkout.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

