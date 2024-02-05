Women Dominated The Grammys This Year

Matt Winkelmeyer

The next stop-off on 2024’s award season marathon, which began with the Golden Globes earlier in January, is the 66th Grammy Awards, was the Grammy Awards, which took place in Los Angeles last night.

Taylor Swift made history as the first artist to win Album Of The Year for the fourth time, taking home the award for Midnights, while SZA, Victoria Monét and all-female indie supergroup Boygenius picking up multiple awards, as well as music icons Tracy Chapman and Joni Mitchell giving rare and poignant performances.

The performers for this year’s event were three of pop music’s buzziest names: Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, who have a total of 14 Grammy awards among them and all of whom were also nominated for gongs at this year’s ceremony. Eilish was nominated for six awards, all of which she won, while Celine Dion, who has been battling with the neurological condition Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), made a rare public appearance to present Swift with Album Of The Year.

Women also dominated the nominations. SZA, whose critically acclaimed album SOS, earned the most nods in nine categories, alongside Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea, and Victoria Monét, who earned seven nominations each. Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift all earned six nominations each.

There are 94 categories at the Grammy Awards in total, with three new categories having been introduced for the first time this year: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

Once the Grammys are over, attention will then turn to the BAFTAs, the SAG Awards and, finally, the Oscars, which takes place on 10 March.

Grammy Awards 2024 Winners

Album of the year

Taylor Swift - Midnights - WINNER



Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS



Record of the year

Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers' - WINNER

Billie Eilish - 'What Was I Made For?'

Boygenius - 'Not Strong Enough'

Jon Batiste - 'Worship'



Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'

SZA - 'Kill Bill'

Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'

Victoria Monét - 'On My Mama'

Song of the year

Billie Eilish - 'What Was I Made For?' - WINNER

Dua Lipa - 'Dance the Night'

Jon Batiste - 'Butterfly'

Lana Del Rey - 'A&W'

Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'

SZA - 'Kill Bill'

Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'

Best new artist

Victoria Monét

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan



The War and Treaty

Best pop solo performance

Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers' - WINNER

Billie Eilish - 'What Was I Made For?'

Doja Cat - 'Paint the Town Red'



Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'

Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'

Best pop duo/group performance

SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers - 'Ghost in the Machine'

Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish - 'Never Felt So Alone'

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - 'Candy Necklace'

Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile - 'Thousand Miles'



Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice - 'Karma'

Best pop vocal album

Taylor Swift - Midnights - WINNER



Kelly Clarkson - Chemisty

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)



Best R&B song

SZA - 'Snooze' - WINNER



Coco Jones - 'ICU'

Halle - 'Angel'

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - 'Back to Love'



Victoria Monét - 'On My Mama'

Best R&B performance

Coco Jones - 'ICU' - WINNER

Chris Brown - 'Summer Too Hot'



Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - 'Back to Love'

SZA - 'Kill Bill'

Victoria Monét - 'How Does It Make You Feel'

Best R&B album

Victoria Monét - Jaguar II - WINNER



Babyface - Girls Night Out

Coco Jones - What I Didn't Tell You

Emily King - Special Occasion

Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP



Best rap song

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - 'Scientists & Engineers' - WINNER



Doja Cat - 'Attention'

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - 'Barbie World'

Lil Uzi Vert - 'Just Wanna Rock'

Drake & 21 Savage - 'Rich Flex'



Best rap performance

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - 'Scientists & Engineers' - WINNER

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - 'The Hillbilles'

Black Thought - 'Love Letter'

Drake & 21 Savage - 'Rich Flex'

Coi Leray - 'Players'

Best melodic rap performance

Lil Durk ft. J. Cole - 'All My Life'

Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage - 'Sittin' on Top of the World'

Doja Cat - 'Attention'

Drake & 21 Savage - 'Spin Bout U'



SZA - 'Low'

Best rap album

Killer Mike - Michael - WINNER

Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss



Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains

Nas - King's Disease III

Travis Scott - Utopia

Best dance/electronic recording

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - 'Rumble' - WINNER

Aphex Twin - 'Blackbox Life Recorder 21F'

James Blake - 'Loading'

Disclosure - 'Higher Than Ever Before'

Romy & Fred again.. - 'Strong'



Best dance/electronic album

Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) - WINNER

James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling



Kx5 - Kx5

Skrillex - Quest for Fire

Best rock performance

Boygenius - 'Not Strong Enough' - WINNER

Arctic Monkeys - 'Sculptures of Anything Goes'

Black Pumas - 'More Than a Love Song'



Foo Fighters - 'Rescued'

Metallica - 'Lux Æterna'

Best rock album

Paramore - This Is Why - WINNER

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons



Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

Best alternative album

Boygenius - The Record - WINNER

Arctic Monkeys - The Car



Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying

Best alternative performance

Paramore - 'This Is Why' - WINNER

Alvvays - 'Belinda Says'

Arctic Monkeys - 'Body Paint'

Boygenius - 'Cool About It'

Lana Del Rey - 'A&W'



Best country album

Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country - WINNER

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat



Tyler Childers - Rustin' in the Rain

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Best country solo performance

Chris Stapleton - 'White Horse' - WINNER

Brandy Clark - 'Buried'



Dolly Parton - 'The Last Thing on My Mind'

Luke Combs - 'Fast Car'

Tyler Childers - 'In Your Love'

Best country song

Chris Stapleton - 'White Horse' - WINNER

Brandy Clark - 'Buried'



Morgan Wallen - 'Last Night'

Tyler Childers - 'In Your Love'

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - 'I Remember Everything'

Best country duo/group performance

SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers - 'Ghost in the Machine' - WINNER

Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish - 'Never Felt So Alone'

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - 'Candy Necklace'

Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile - 'Thousand Miles'



Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice - 'Karma'

Best Americana performance

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - 'Dear Insecurity' - WINNER

Blind Boys of Alabama - 'Friendship'

Tyler Childers - 'Help Me Make It Through the Night'



Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - 'King of Oklahoma'

Allison Russell - 'The Returner'

Best Americana album

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes - WINNER

Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens - You're the One



Allison Russell - The Returner

Best traditional pop vocal album

Laufey - Bewitched - WINNER



Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure



Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive

Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff - WINNER

Daniel Nigro

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy



Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Theron Thomas - WINNER

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally



Justin Tranter

Best music video

The Beatles - 'I'm Only Sleeping' - WINNER

Tyler Childers - 'In Your Love'

Billie Eilish - 'What Was I Made For'

Kendrick Lamar - 'Count Me Out'

Troye Sivan - 'Rush'

Best song written for visual media

Billie Eilish - 'What Was I Made For?' - WINNER

Dua Lipa - 'Dance the Night'

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - 'Barbie World'

Rihanna - 'Lift Me Up'

Ryan Gosling - 'I'm Just Ken'

Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording

Meryl Streep - Big Tree

William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders - It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism

Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best score for video game or other interactive media

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, composers - WINNER



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Sarah Schachner, composer

God of War Ragnarök - Bear McCreary, composer

Hogwarts Legacy - Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck E. Myers 'Sea', composers



Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Jess Serro, Tripod and Austin Wintory, composers

