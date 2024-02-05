Women Dominated The Grammys This Year
The next stop-off on 2024’s award season marathon, which began with the Golden Globes earlier in January, is the 66th Grammy Awards, was the Grammy Awards, which took place in Los Angeles last night.
Taylor Swift made history as the first artist to win Album Of The Year for the fourth time, taking home the award for Midnights, while SZA, Victoria Monét and all-female indie supergroup Boygenius picking up multiple awards, as well as music icons Tracy Chapman and Joni Mitchell giving rare and poignant performances.
The performers for this year’s event were three of pop music’s buzziest names: Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, who have a total of 14 Grammy awards among them and all of whom were also nominated for gongs at this year’s ceremony. Eilish was nominated for six awards, all of which she won, while Celine Dion, who has been battling with the neurological condition Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), made a rare public appearance to present Swift with Album Of The Year.
Women also dominated the nominations. SZA, whose critically acclaimed album SOS, earned the most nods in nine categories, alongside Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea, and Victoria Monét, who earned seven nominations each. Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift all earned six nominations each.
There are 94 categories at the Grammy Awards in total, with three new categories having been introduced for the first time this year: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.
Once the Grammys are over, attention will then turn to the BAFTAs, the SAG Awards and, finally, the Oscars, which takes place on 10 March.
Grammy Awards 2024 Winners
Album of the year
Taylor Swift - Midnights - WINNER
Boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS
Record of the year
Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers' - WINNER
Billie Eilish - 'What Was I Made For?'
Boygenius - 'Not Strong Enough'
Jon Batiste - 'Worship'
Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'
SZA - 'Kill Bill'
Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'
Victoria Monét - 'On My Mama'
Song of the year
Billie Eilish - 'What Was I Made For?' - WINNER
Dua Lipa - 'Dance the Night'
Jon Batiste - 'Butterfly'
Lana Del Rey - 'A&W'
Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'
Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'
SZA - 'Kill Bill'
Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'
Best new artist
Victoria Monét
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
The War and Treaty
Best pop solo performance
Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers' - WINNER
Billie Eilish - 'What Was I Made For?'
Doja Cat - 'Paint the Town Red'
Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'
Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'
Best pop duo/group performance
SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers - 'Ghost in the Machine'
Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish - 'Never Felt So Alone'
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - 'Candy Necklace'
Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile - 'Thousand Miles'
Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice - 'Karma'
Best pop vocal album
Taylor Swift - Midnights - WINNER
Kelly Clarkson - Chemisty
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)
Best R&B song
SZA - 'Snooze' - WINNER
Coco Jones - 'ICU'
Halle - 'Angel'
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - 'Back to Love'
Victoria Monét - 'On My Mama'
Best R&B performance
Coco Jones - 'ICU' - WINNER
Chris Brown - 'Summer Too Hot'
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - 'Back to Love'
SZA - 'Kill Bill'
Victoria Monét - 'How Does It Make You Feel'
Best R&B album
Victoria Monét - Jaguar II - WINNER
Babyface - Girls Night Out
Coco Jones - What I Didn't Tell You
Emily King - Special Occasion
Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Best rap song
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - 'Scientists & Engineers' - WINNER
Doja Cat - 'Attention'
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - 'Barbie World'
Lil Uzi Vert - 'Just Wanna Rock'
Drake & 21 Savage - 'Rich Flex'
Best rap performance
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - 'Scientists & Engineers' - WINNER
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - 'The Hillbilles'
Black Thought - 'Love Letter'
Drake & 21 Savage - 'Rich Flex'
Coi Leray - 'Players'
Best melodic rap performance
Lil Durk ft. J. Cole - 'All My Life'
Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage - 'Sittin' on Top of the World'
Doja Cat - 'Attention'
Drake & 21 Savage - 'Spin Bout U'
SZA - 'Low'
Best rap album
Killer Mike - Michael - WINNER
Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
Nas - King's Disease III
Travis Scott - Utopia
Best dance/electronic recording
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - 'Rumble' - WINNER
Aphex Twin - 'Blackbox Life Recorder 21F'
James Blake - 'Loading'
Disclosure - 'Higher Than Ever Before'
Romy & Fred again.. - 'Strong'
Best dance/electronic album
Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) - WINNER
James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling
Kx5 - Kx5
Skrillex - Quest for Fire
Best rock performance
Boygenius - 'Not Strong Enough' - WINNER
Arctic Monkeys - 'Sculptures of Anything Goes'
Black Pumas - 'More Than a Love Song'
Foo Fighters - 'Rescued'
Metallica - 'Lux Æterna'
Best rock album
Paramore - This Is Why - WINNER
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…
Best alternative album
Boygenius - The Record - WINNER
Arctic Monkeys - The Car
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying
Best alternative performance
Paramore - 'This Is Why' - WINNER
Alvvays - 'Belinda Says'
Arctic Monkeys - 'Body Paint'
Boygenius - 'Cool About It'
Lana Del Rey - 'A&W'
Best country album
Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country - WINNER
Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Tyler Childers - Rustin' in the Rain
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Best country solo performance
Chris Stapleton - 'White Horse' - WINNER
Brandy Clark - 'Buried'
Dolly Parton - 'The Last Thing on My Mind'
Luke Combs - 'Fast Car'
Tyler Childers - 'In Your Love'
Best country song
Chris Stapleton - 'White Horse' - WINNER
Brandy Clark - 'Buried'
Morgan Wallen - 'Last Night'
Tyler Childers - 'In Your Love'
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - 'I Remember Everything'
Best country duo/group performance
SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers - 'Ghost in the Machine' - WINNER
Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish - 'Never Felt So Alone'
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - 'Candy Necklace'
Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile - 'Thousand Miles'
Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice - 'Karma'
Best Americana performance
Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - 'Dear Insecurity' - WINNER
Blind Boys of Alabama - 'Friendship'
Tyler Childers - 'Help Me Make It Through the Night'
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - 'King of Oklahoma'
Allison Russell - 'The Returner'
Best Americana album
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes - WINNER
Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark
Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens - You're the One
Allison Russell - The Returner
Best traditional pop vocal album
Laufey - Bewitched - WINNER
Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure
Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World
Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive
Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Producer of the year, non-classical
Jack Antonoff - WINNER
Daniel Nigro
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Songwriter of the year, non-classical
Theron Thomas - WINNER
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Justin Tranter
Best music video
The Beatles - 'I'm Only Sleeping' - WINNER
Tyler Childers - 'In Your Love'
Billie Eilish - 'What Was I Made For'
Kendrick Lamar - 'Count Me Out'
Troye Sivan - 'Rush'
Best song written for visual media
Billie Eilish - 'What Was I Made For?' - WINNER
Dua Lipa - 'Dance the Night'
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - 'Barbie World'
Rihanna - 'Lift Me Up'
Ryan Gosling - 'I'm Just Ken'
Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording
Meryl Streep - Big Tree
William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being
Senator Bernie Sanders - It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism
Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times
Best score for video game or other interactive media
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, composers - WINNER
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Sarah Schachner, composer
God of War Ragnarök - Bear McCreary, composer
Hogwarts Legacy - Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck E. Myers 'Sea', composers
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Jess Serro, Tripod and Austin Wintory, composers
