EXCLUSIVE: Church’s Drops New Global Campaign

CELEBRATING ROOTS: On Monday, during Milan Men’s Fashion Week, British brand Church’s will launch its new global advertising campaign under the creative direction of David James and lensed by English-born photographer Phil Poynter. The location selected for the images is St. Giles House, the family home of the Earl of Shaftesbury located in East Dorset, England.

Through a cinematic journey into the brand’s world, the campaign intends to honor the heritage of the Northampton shoemaker founded by Thomas Church in 1873, and owned by the Prada Group.

A series of black-and-white images highlights the brand’s Goodyear-welted shoes such as the Consul Oxfords and the Pembrey penny loafers in the house and grounds of the grand English estate. Models are seen watering white ducks, playing bicycle polo on the croquet lawn and enjoying the library room.

An image from Church’s new global campaign “The Church’s.”

Church’s history can be traced back to 1617, but the brand was officially established in 1873 as Church & Co. Together with his three sons, founder Thomas Church was the first to design shoes that were specifically made for both left and right feet, while with following innovations the first flexible dress shoe sole was released.

The brand still manufactures its shoes in its historic home town with retail stores located around the world in cities such as London, Paris, Edinburgh, Milan, Singapore and Tokyo.

