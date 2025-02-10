Exclusive: Disney, Bath & Body Works launching princess collection

Why just dress like a princess when you can smell like one, too?

Disney is teaming up with retailer Bath & Body Works to launch a collection inspired by several characters from the Disney Princess roster.

The collaboration, which will feature six Disney princess characters, is the first of its scale the companies have done together, Liz Shortreed, Disney senior vice president for consumer products, told USA TODAY.

Unique fragrances were a key part of the collaboration, Shortreed said. "Consumers can choose who they relate to most."

Betsy Schumacher, chief merchandising officer at Bath & Body Works, said they wanted to personify each princess and "also think about the environment she's in, what does it smell like where she is? How do we bring our kind of scent of a scene into this world of princesses?"

The new collection will have 85 products, including fine fragrance mist, body wash, lotion, lip gloss, candles, decorative accessories and more. Prices for items in the collection will range from $1.95 to $99.95. The products will be available in stores and online Sunday, Feb. 16. Bath & Body Works rewards program members will have early access on the retailer's website and in the Bath & Body Works app starting Feb. 11 and 12.

Designers at Bath & Body Works each picked a princess, reflecting on what the princess meant to them, "going back to those attributes that are so important about each princess," Schumacher said. "It came to life because the designers were able to get into the world of the princesses and show the world what the princesses are. I'm really excited about that facet of this collaboration because it was very special with the way that we approached it.

Will the collection expand to include any of the other remaining Disney princess characters? Time — and sales — will tell.

"We're obviously hopeful that consumers respond well to it," Shorteed said. "It's our intent to continue our relationship with Bath & Body Works, so you'll have to watch this space to see what comes next."

More: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup will include Minnie Mouse — finally

Disney princesses in the new Bath & Body Works collection

The Disney and Bath & Body Works collab is launching with products inspired by six of the Disney princess characters.

"Each fragrance was carefully crafted with each princess in mind and was designed ultimately to embody what each of those princesses and their characters represent," Shortreed said.

The princesses and fragrances are:

Tiana. The collection for Tiana was inspired by her drive to realize her dreams, according to a release about the new products. Tiana's fragrance includes notes of delicate water lily, gilded amber and shimmering bayou woods.

Moana. Moana's collection is inspired by her bold spirit, according to the release, and her fragrance contains notes of lush green palms, plumeria breeze and coconut water.

Jasmine. Jasmine's collection is meant to embody how the princess finds her own path, and her fragrance, while inspired by the scent of oud, features notes of sparkling jasmine flower, jeweled currants and soft woods.

Cinderella. The collection for Cinderella aims to capture the character's optimism and beauty, according to the release. Cinderella's fragrance has notes of gardenia petals, enchanting musk and sapphire blue amber.

Belle. Roses and coziness are central to Belle's collection, which is inspired by her confidence and the plot-central plant. Belle's fragrance has notes of rose petals, sparkling buttercup and whipped vanilla.

Ariel. Ariel's collection captures her courage and resilience, according to the release, and her fragrance features notes of sea salt breeze, golden citrus and coral waters.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Exclusive: Disney, Bath & Body Works launching princess collection