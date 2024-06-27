Exhibition on legacy of 15th century philanthropist

An exhibition celebrating a 15th century woman and the legacy she left behind is set to open.

Maud Heath lived in the Chippenham area in the 1470s and has a causeway and statue at Langley Burrell.

She gifted properties and land in the town into a trust fund so the income could be used to maintain the causeway.

"We can see in her what we want and project onto her our own beliefs and opinions, particularly surrounding the role of women," said Melissa Barnett, head of museum and heritage services.

The exhibition will take place at Chippenham Museum until 31 August.

The monument and statue stands in Wick Hill and was erected in 1838.

"Part of Maud Heath's appeal is this mystery," continued Ms Barnett.

"The name Maud Heath is well remembered, and most local people will have used and seen her causeway and the monuments to her memory.

"There are even poems, stories and songs written in her honour."

Part of The National Lottery Heritage funded project with Yesterdays Story, the Wiltshire and Swindon History Centre and Chippenham Library, the exhibition will discuss the myths that surround Heath and uncover her true story.

It will also explore the different ways in which she and her causeway have been celebrated by artists, writers and everyday people across the centuries.

The museum has also commissioned three early career artists with connections to the town to create artwork in response to the story of Maud Heath and her causeway.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to make their own causeway and record their memories of the landmark.

Follow BBC Wiltshire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story

Related Internet Links