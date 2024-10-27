Exhibition to show 'deaf people can do anything'

Photographer Stephen Iliffe (left) launched the exhibition as part of the 30th anniversary celebrations of audiology services at Ropewalk House in Nottingham [Nottingham University Hospitals]

A deaf photographer has launched an exhibition to showcase "positive role models" for people who live with hearing difficulties.

"Deaf Mosaic", by Stephen Iliffe, is on show across hospital corridors and waiting rooms in Nottingham.

The 42 portraits highlight "the achievements of deaf people from a wide range of backgrounds" and include fashion models, athletes, TV chefs and scientists.

Mr Iliffe said: "When I was growing up, it often felt as if I was the only deaf person in the world."

The exhibition sits across three hospital sites in Nottingham in waiting rooms and corridors [Nottingham University Hospitals]

The exhibition was installed earlier this month in the city's two main hospitals and Ropewalk House, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of audiology services there.

Mr Iliffe, who grew up in Leicester, said he did not have any deaf adult role models to aspire to.

"The audiology staff were great, but after my appointment, I’d go straight back into the outside world with all its prejudices and barriers," Mr Iliffe said.

“I want today’s generation of deaf children and adults to have earlier access to positive role models, such as the architect Martin Glover or sportswoman Jodie Ounsley, and to feel that they too have the right to their own dreams and to be supported to achieve them.”

Author, actor and comedian Samantha Baines is one of the 42 people who took part in the exhibition [Stephen Iliffe]

Author, actor and comedian Samantha Baines, who is one of the 42 people featured, said she was in "total shock" when she was told she had hearing loss.

She said if she had seen the exhibition when she was told the news, it would have helped her at the time.

"I worried that both my career and my life as I knew it was over. I had never met anyone in my age group who was deaf, and I felt very alone," she said.

“Walking out of that first hearing test, it would have been a massive boost to see something like 'Deaf Mosaic' in the waiting rooms.

"I’d have seen all these vibrant, multi-faceted deaf people breaking down barriers and achieving amazing things. It would have meant so much to see those role models."

Jason Smalley, head of audiology at Ropewalk House, said: “The engaging images are fantastic for patients, and we are hoping they will help them to understand that deaf people can do anything.”

The exhibition is to help people with hearing loss and showcase role models who are also deaf [Nottingham University Hospitals]

Follow BBC Nottingham on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

Related internet links