Experts Reveal The 1 Healthy Dish You Can Meal Prep In A Single Afternoon

Getting through your busy week is often like climbing a mountain, isn’t it? Each day is stressful enough, and then you need to make a meal on top of it. Of course you want to eat food that is going to support your optimum health, and not resort to the drive-thru. Prepping meals is a great solution, but what to make? And what can give you the most bang for your buck when you’re short on time?

There’s an easy answer: Just make soup.

One afternoon is all you need to pull off a batch or two of hearty, comforting soup. Pack it into containers, refrigerate it and serve it all week. Make it with lots of veggies, beans or whole grains, and you’ve got the answer to your body’s need for healthful food, all while warming you from within. You can always add lean proteins, like leftover chicken, if you need a meatier meal. Whether you want to lose weight or just improve your health by eating more plants, soup is a great way to do it.

Soup can help you maintain a healthy weight.

If you’ve ever been offered a soup as a first course, there’s a good reason for that. In the classic old-school, three-course meal, soup comes first to whet your appetite and take the edge off your hunger, allowing you to enjoy smaller portions.

If you struggle with your weight, adding soup to meals is a good strategy, according to Joyce Hendley, a nutrition writer with an MS in nutrition and food science. “Pump up the volume, not the calories,” she said. “If you’re looking to cut calories but aren’t into deprivation, foods and dishes with a high water content, like vegetables and fruits, salads and brothy soups, are a great way to fill up and feel satisfied without bulking up on calories.”

She suggests building your meals around soup — or at least eating the soup first, so that by the time you get to the calorie-heavy part of the meal (say, the pizza or pork chop), you’re already pretty satisfied and won’t need as much. “This concept, pioneered over 20 years ago by ‘Volumetrics’ author and Penn State researcher Barbara J. Rolls, is strongly backed by science as one of the healthiest weight management strategies,” Hendley said.

It’s an easy way to pack in your daily requirement of veggies.

Does anyone actually eat enough vegetables? Most of us fall short, through no fault of our own. We can all help ourselves reach our health goals with vegetables, and soup is a tasty, easy-to-make delivery system.

According to registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) Carolyn O’Neil, “Vegetable soup ticks all of the boxes for health and happiness. It’s a magical concoction of veggies, water, seasonings and a slow simmer. It’s a great way to use up bits and pieces of veggies in the fridge. The best vegetable soups represent the whole produce section, including onions and garlic, something crunchy such as celery, something hearty such as beans or peas or squash or pumpkin and always (for me) tomatoes. Mushrooms add umami, or do what the Italians have been doing for generations — throw in the heel of parmesan cheese to add deeper flavors to your vegetable soup.”

It's easy to hit your daily fill of vegetables when you make a veggie-packed soup like minestrone. esseffe via Getty Images

Make curried lentil and bean soups for double the benefits.

Another great meal prep for health is a lentil soup. There’s no need to soak the beans — just simmer red or green lentils until tender, adding carrots, onions and other veggies as you go. Season with turmeric, ginger, black pepper, cumin and salt, and as many chili peppers as you’d like.

According to registered dietitian (RD) Jill Nussinow, “You can’t go wrong with a curried lentil or any lentil soup. The so-called ‘lentil effect’ or ‘second meal effect’ describes the remarkable effect of beans to help control blood sugar levels hours, or even the next day, after consumption. A cup of cooked legumes has approximately 15 grams of protein and 15 to 16 grams of fiber, of which a portion is soluble. Both soluble and insoluble fiber matter in the diet.” She recommends at least 30 grams of fiber each day, and says just 1 cup of lentils can satisfy half of that. “Seasoning your lentils with spices like turmeric, ginger and black pepper adds even more anti-inflammatory qualities, as well as flavor,” she added.

Keep your gut microbiome happy with white bean and kale soup.

White beans — like navy or cannellini — simmered in water or stock make a lovely canvas for a few handfuls of green kale. Start the beans with onions, celery and carrots, or simply use canned beans and broth and heat them with chopped kale, garlic and herbs to make a quick soup.

According to RDN Deborah Murphy, “If you want to lose weight, eat more beans. White bean soup with kale and lentil-vegetable soup are some of my favorites. Beans and legumes are low in calories and fat, but packed with protein and fiber; two nutrients that will keep you feeling full and satisfied after a meal for longer. Research supports the benefits of eating more beans since people who regularly eat more beans often weigh less than those who don’t.”

Fixing a pot of white bean soup with kale is also a great way to support a healthier gut microbiome. Research has found that there is a connection between the gut microbiome and our weight. Regularly eating fiber-rich soups can keep your gut microbes happy and healthy, which in turn can support your weight-loss goals.

A classic minestrone fits the Mediterranean Diet.

Making a big pot of minestrone is a meal prep that will go with so many of your meals. It’s traditionally made with spinach, onion, leeks, green beans, tomatoes, carrots and white beans, and some pasta added at the end. According to RD Elena Paravantes-Hargitt, “You can customize minestrone for the season by adding seasonal vegetables, and adding extra beans can increase its protein content, and provide additional satiety. Use whole-grain rice instead of pasta for added fiber.”

RD Raeanne Sarazen is a chef, culinary nutrition consultant, and author of the award-winning book ”The Complete Recipe Writing Guide.” She agrees, and suggests using the classic minestrone as a template for creativity. “These soups are the ultimate healthy meal to include in your weekly cooking routine — they freeze well, are simple to adapt based on what’s available, and provide delicious comfort.”

“Don’t have an onion? Use shallots or leeks,” she continued. “Running low on celery? Add extra carrots. Out of cannellini beans? Swap in chickpeas. And while some recipes may feature pancetta or ham bones, there are countless ways to build flavor without them, making them a perfect main course meal for people following a vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free diet.”

Mushroom barley soup delivers, especially if you use bone broth.

A brothy soup like mushroom barley is a perfect example of the Volumetrics method of weight control, with a delicious stock and lots of vegetables to fill you up. Chewy, nutty barley has antioxidants and fiber that keep you feeling full longer.

According to RD Courtney Pelitera, “Soups are an amazing healthy option when I have a client whose goal is to focus on weight loss without sacrificing flavor. Mushroom barley soup really packs a nutrition punch. The barley provides a great source of both soluble and insoluble fiber at 5 grams per 1/4-cup serving.”

Pelitera says that only about 10% of adults in the U.S. are meeting the recommended 2-3 cups of vegetables per day. ”Mushrooms in particular contain immune-supporting ingredients such as vitamin D, vitamin B6, selenium and potassium.

“And making your mushroom barley soup with a low-sodium broth or a bone broth can add even more beneficial nutrients such as collagen and protein. These nutrients are known to help improve joint and muscle function,” she added.

Take one afternoon a week and make some veggie-rich soups, then save them in the fridge or freezer. It’s a healthy habit that really pays off.

