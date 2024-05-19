Families with autism find travel challenging, these Caribbean resorts make it easier

Beaches Resorts in the Caribbean are bringing new meaning to being all-inclusive.

Like typical all-inclusive resorts, food and drinks, watersports and other activities are included in the cost, but Beaches Resorts – with two properties in Ocho Rios and Negril in Jamaica and one in Providence in Turks and Caicos – also caters to families with members who are neurodivergent.

Many families find traveling with a child on the spectrum challenging, with only 13% of them reporting that they take vacations, according to a survey by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

It’s not like these families don’t want to travel. The industry just isn’t accommodating them. An overwhelming 97% of families said they are not satisfied with the travel options for autistic children, and 93% said they would take more vacations if there were more autism-certified options available.

From a sensory guide and designated quiet areas to the first autism-friendly Kids Camps in the Caribbean, Beaches Resorts is the first resort company to be autism-certified by the IBCCES, making sure families with autistic children can enjoy a tropical vacation as much as anyONE else.

The Kids Camps have been outfitted with neutral colors to be welcoming to all kids.

“We want to ensure every child on the spectrum feels a sense of ease and give the families the trust to see all these items in place,” Heather Effs, Sandals Resorts International’s corporate manager of Entertainment Operations, told USA TODAY. Sandals is Beaches’ parent company. “They’re traveling from a different country, so we try to meet the parents half-way as best as we can.”

The first of its kind

After seeing how many families with neurodiverse children were visiting the resorts, Beaches Resorts decided to step up its commitment to serving them. After a vigorous search for the right training and accreditation, the resort company chose IBCCES for its autism certification process.

After about eight months of training, Beaches Resorts became the first resort company to be a designated Certified Autism Center in 2017. It didn’t stop there. In 2019, the resort company was the first in its industry to be an Advanced Certified Autism Center. Over 80% of its guest-facing team members – from those who greet families at the airport to the watersports team – underwent advanced training to interact with families with children who have special needs. In total, around 6,000 staff members completed 40 hours of training in areas like motor skills, sensory awareness and social skills. Last year, the resort company recertified its credentials.

“The whole experience is really seamless, for the guests, every step of the way, you have some expert in the area,” Effs said.

How are Beaches Resorts autism-friendly?

In 2023, Beaches Resorts launched its sensory guides for each resort, showing the low- and high-sensory areas of the resort.

Families with neurodiverse children are accommodated before they even depart for their Caribbean getaway.

While booking, families fill out a pre-travel form to share their child’s needs and triggers, like if they don’t eat foods with a certain texture or notable visual or social cues. Families also meet one-on-one prior to their trip with the kids camp manager to talk through their needs and requests. They can also pay for expedited, seamless travel through airport immigration and to the resort or a culinary concierge with custom menus for the family.

After that, the resort curates a personalized trip itinerary for the family, including scheduled activities like snorkeling or sailing. There are also guest rooms that limit stimuli and aren’t near noisy areas.

Beaches Resort also created a sensory guide in 2023 for each of its properties to rate the loud areas and designated quiet zones of the resort on a scale of 1-10.

If they opt in, families are met by their very own Beaches Buddy when they arrive at the airport, or as Effs put it, “a fun pal that really goes everywhere with the child.” This person is an accredited staffer who escorts the child throughout their stay for an additional cost. Their buddy joins them at the Kids Camps or if their parents want a date night.

Each resort also revamped its Kids Camps during the company’s certification process, and there are age-specific camps for infants, toddlers, pre-teens and teens. “There’s one camp space just to let them know it’s a judgement-free area,” Effs said. “We welcome everyone.” The camp area plays calming “oceany” music and is outfitted in neutral colors. There is a sensory play area with toys like fidget toys and sensory pillows to help soothe. Kids can join A group or DO one-on-one activities with their Beaches Buddy.

Some children start off in private activities and end up joining other kids in watersports after feeling more comfortable, Effs said.

Meet Julia

Julia is a 4-year-old autistic Sesame Street character who can be found at every Beaches Resort.

While every team member has undergone training, there’s a special Beaches Resort staffer who particularly helps kids on the spectrum: Julia.

You may have already heard of Julia as the first autistic Sesame Street character, introduced in 2015, but you can also find her at all three Beaches Resort properties. Staying true to her representation, you’ll never find Julia at the parades, breakfasts or parts of the resort that are loud. However, she can be found at arts and crafts sessions and on garden walks.

She can also be requested for one-on-one sessions with kids. “We have families that come just because of Julia,” Effs said.

Not just welcoming, but celebrating autism

While designed for all kiddos, children with autism can also partake in the new Sesame Street Yoga.

Last October, Beaches Resorts dedicated an entire week to its neurodivergent guests.

Last October, Beaches Resorts dedicated an entire week to its neurodivergent guests.

The resort brand hosted its first-ever Beaches Autism Inclusion Week for families at its Ocho Rios location. Even adults on the spectrum came to enjoy the week-long event, which featured talks with autism experts, arts and crafts with Sesame Street characters, water sport activities and more.

This year, the second Beaches Autism Inclusion Week will take place at its Negril property at the end of September. Every family who attends will also get a Beaches Buddy to accompany them on their vacation.

“We’re growing on that aspect, creating more week-long activities to cater (to) families with children on the spectrum, making it bigger and better,” Effs said.

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com.

