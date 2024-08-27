All the fashion from the Venice Film Festival so far

At the end of August every year, the stars abandon their summer holidays and descend on Venice for the glittering annual film festival – one of the biggest events in the cinema calendar. As the world's longest-running film festival, it usually attracts the industry's top talent and the most highly anticipated movies – and this year's looks to be no exception.

The 81st edition of the festival will see the premiere of Pedro Almodóvar's The Girl Next Door, starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton; Felicity Jones and Joe Alwyn will be promoting their new film, The Brutalist; Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga's highly anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux will be screened; Nicole Kidman's Babydoll joins the competition; and audiences will also get to see Angelina Jolie take on the role of the opera singer Maria Callas in Maria. There will also be plenty of starry spin-off events and dinners hosted by brands which will undoubtedly draw A-list attendees.

Here, we round-up the best fashion from the 2024 Venice Film Festival so far.

