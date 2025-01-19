'Fit like a dream': These mega-popular memory foam slippers are down to $15

A good pair of slippers is a must on chilly days and nights. Whether you're coming home from work or just padding around the house during the day playing hooky, sliding your feet into the right footwear feels so good. Well, heads up: Amazon slashed the price on the giftable HomeTop memory foam loafer slippers — grab these cozy must-haves for as little as $15.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

There's so much to love about these slippers. For starters, $15 is a few bucks shy of the lowest they've ever been, and the prices are bound to go up as demand increases. They also come in a wide range of colors and over 2,000 were sold in the past month! (Note that the price varies depending on the color you choose.)

Why do I need these? 🤔

A furry upper and polar fleece insole keep your feet nice and toasty while wicking away moisture. They have a slip-on design, making it beyond simple to get them onto your feet with as little fuss as possible. There's even a rubber sole for support and traction that allows you to comfortably wear these slippers while running out to grab the mail.

But the big draw for these slippers is the memory foam footbed. It's specially designed to contour your feet and make you feel like you're walking on a cloud. Who doesn't want that? Enjoy EVA foam while you're at it for extra shock absorption, allowing you to wear these slippers — available in 12 different colors — all day.

Your dogs will stop barking with these comfy slippers. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 34,000 reviewers are feeling the love for these HomeTop slippers, giving them a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"They fit like a dream and are so comfy, I forget I have slippers on my feet," said this happy customer. "Also, the tread makes them so I can go down to the basement or on my deck without having to put on shoes. I believe these are the best slippers I've owned."

A fellow reviewer agreed that these are the "Best slippers I've ever owned," adding, "They are so soft and so warm, plus the memory foam soles make wearing them around the house a real delight.

Shoppers claim these slippers tend to run a bit big, but that helps when you want to wear them with thick wool socks. "Slippers have been my most returned item," revealed one. "This is the first slipper I’ve been able to keep because they run a little bit bigger than the other ones. I was so happy with these that I bought them for another family member as well."

Added this reviewer: "I am a full-time RVer and live in northeast Washington state. It. Gets. Freezing. Cold. I've lived in this area for five winters, and never, never have my feet been warm until tonight! I'm almost 71 with bad circulation in my feet, so they are always cold. But tonight, my tootsies were warm as toast! If you live in a cold winter climate and want warm tootsies, order a half to one size larger so you can also wear socks. These slippers are like a mini electric blanket for your feet, just without the cord!"

Cons 👎

Some shoppers felt that these slippers run a bit too snug.

"A bit small," said one. "I ordered these in size 9-10 because I typically wear a size 9. They were barely big enough, so anyone with a size 10 foot would find them too small. Also, the bottoms of them are very thin, so not much padding between your foot and the floor. They are warm, though."

Another reviewer agreed: "I wanted a nice pair of slippers and these are cute but run too small for me even though I bought my size. It was hard to slip on. They didn’t have much arch support. Seems durable with the quality sole."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

