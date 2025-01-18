I’m a Former Steve Madden Employee, and I Found 14 Flash Shoe Deals Up to 70% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Steve Madden

My retail days are far behind me, but there are a few things that I’ll never forget: how to style a rack and perfectly fold a pair of jeans, and that Steve Madden boots go gangbusters. As a former store stylist, I fitted customers in countless boot styles during a single winter shift, many of whom would buy multiple styles at a time—or even walk out wearing their new pair after being so impressed with their comfort.

Steve Madden’s shoes strike the ideal balance between trendy and timeless; plus, they’re high quality but affordable. So, naturally, I always have my eye on new releases and sweet markdowns to add to my collection, and I just spotted steep discounts across the web that are worth snagging before they sell out. From the gamut of winter-ready boots to studded flats, loafers, and more, shop the best Steve Madden deals for this season and beyond, from $35.

9 Best Steve Madden Deals

Ruskin Boot

Nordstrom

$108 at Nordstrom

The Steve Madden Ruskin Boot evokes the rugged, cool-girl attitude of the “moto boho” aesthetic that’s slated to reign in 2025. On sale in three warm brown suede color options and black leather, the style features a Western-inspired harness, roomy square toes, and a comfortable two-inch heel. Wear your pair with tucked-in jeans for a cowgirl vibe during the cold months, then keep it on rotation for spring with frilly sundresses or cut-off shorts.

Graya Flat

Amazon

$50 at Amazon

Not only are these statement slingback flats on sale for 42 percent off right now, but also you can double the discount with Amazon’s $20 coupon—ringing in at just $50. The popular Steve Madden style is equal parts edgy and polished, with shiny patent leather uppers, hefty hardware and oversized buckles, and a sleek pointed silhouette. One shopper says they’re both “fun and functional” and “look great with work pants or jeans.”

Dagne Knee High Boot

Nordstrom

$76 at Nordstrom

If you’ve been searching for the ideal kitten heel knee-high boots to wear through winter, look no further than the Dagne Knee High Boot that’s nearly $100 off. The minimal two-inch blade heel offers great stability for long hours on your feet, whether you style the babies with slacks for the office or an LBD for a night on the town. Plus, the shaft is designed for wider calves, and is even “short girl approved” by a shopper who’s 4-foot-11 and said “it fits perfectly.”

Ashlin Boots

Zappos

$45 at Zappos

This is the type of boot that feeds my inner Carrie Bradshaw. The Ashlin style reads so ‘90s from its muted leopard print to the slim buckle straps, which seamlessly couple with the current-day point-toe boot trend we’ve since revived from the decade. At a steep 70 percent off deal, I’d write this off as a pick-me-up purchase that’ll instantly elevate any outfit.

Lawrence Leather Loafer

Amazon

$48 at Amazon

Never underestimate the power of a chunky lug loafer. The sophisticated style can dress up the simplest outfit of jeans and a sweater, while the thick platform sole offers great traction for slushing through wintery terrain. “I wear these for work multiple days out of the week and they are so comfy,” said one “obsessed” shopper. “I get so many compliments.” Another fan added that there’s no “break-in period needed” thanks to its “surprisingly soft material that flexes well.”

Keep scrolling to shop more rare Steve Madden shoe deals, including under-$50 leopard print sneakers and “the most comfortable pair of boots,” per one shopper, at 54 percent off.

Vinka Ankle Boot

Amazon

$60 at Amazon

Lorrin Pump

Zappos

$35 at Zappos

Jones Ankle Boot

Amazon

$76 at Amazon

Starling Sneaker

Amazon

$47 at Amazon

Read the original article on InStyle