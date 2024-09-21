Craving the perfect fall treat? Cider mills and pumpkin patches are all well and good, but what about something to satisfy your sweet tooth? Well, look no further; these pillowy, homemade, maple glazed donuts are about to become your new autumn indulgence!

As you may know, traditional fried donuts, though delicious, can be a total mess to make at home. But fear not! We’ll help you avoid that sticky situation by providing you with an easy recipe for the most delicious homemade maple glazed donuts that rival their fried cousins only without the fuss and chaotic cleanup. Here’s how to whip up fluffy, mouthwatering maple glazed donuts right in your own kitchen.

Watch the video above to learn how to make fluffy maple glazed donuts at home.

How to make fluffy maple glazed donuts at home

Yield: This recipe makes approximately 12 donuts, depending on the size of your donut pan.

Ingredients:

Donuts

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

2 large eggs

3/4 cup milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

Glaze

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Donuts

Preheat oven to 350° F.

Grease a donut pan with cooking spray or butter. If you don't have a donut pan, you can use a muffin tin instead.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, brown sugar, maple syrup, milk, melted butter, and vanilla extract until well combined.

In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, ground cinnamon, and salt. Gradually add the dry mixture to the wet mixture, stirring until a smooth batter forms.

Spoon the batter into the donut pan, filling each cavity about 2/3 full.

Place the donut pan in the oven and bake for 12 to 13 minutes, or until the donuts are lightly golden and a toothpick inserted into the center of a donut comes out clean.

Remove the pan from the oven and place the donuts on a cooling rack for 5 minutes.

Glaze

While the donuts are cooling, prepare the glaze. In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt 1/4 cup of unsalted butter. Tip: You can brown the butter for extra flavor if desired.

Once the butter has melted, remove it from the heat and whisk in powdered sugar, maple syrup, and vanilla extract until the glaze is smooth and well combined.

Dip each cooled donut in the glaze, allowing any excess glaze to drip off. Place the glazed donuts back on the wire rack to set for a few minutes.

