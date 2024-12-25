Forgive Me, I'm Still Laughing At The 16 Funniest Signs Of The Week

We're mere days away from finishing 2024, it's a crawl to the finish. But you know what might help? Taking a gander at the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."10/10 highly recommended!"

2."Beware of the faceless dog!"

3."Not deep enough?"

4."Merry Christmas and welcome to...oh wait!"

5."It’s so unfortunate that their prices went up."

6."Montauk, NY."

7."It do indeed."

8."Well, hopefully they find it."

9."I'm in the hospital and I saw this cute sign."

10."Think that's a good thing."

11."I'm in my father's office breakroom. I looked around and saw this and felt the need to post it somewhere. 😭"

12."You get what you pay for."

13."Don't read."

14."Exit Trance."

15."...and don't let it fly up!"

16."Burger King has no chill."

—fireaza Context: "A McDonald’s in Tokyo recently closed down, and they put up a sign thanking their customers for 22 years of support. The nearby Burger King also put up a sign, thanking McDonald’s for serving the area and for being a worthy rival. Typical Japanese respectfulness and politeness, right? It is until you read just the left side characters in their message. Which means it now reads 'Watashitachi no kachi' or 'victory is ours.'" —fireaza fireaza / Via reddit.com

