Forgive Me, I'm Still Laughing At The 16 Funniest Signs Of The Week

We're mere days away from finishing 2024, it's a crawl to the finish. But you know what might help? Taking a gander at the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."10/10 highly recommended!"

Note on paper attached to bike reads: "Apologies, stole your bike last night... Smooth ride tho. 10/10 would steal again."

2."Beware of the faceless dog!"

Simple drawing of a cat with pointy ears and a curled tail on a paper, taped to a decorative metal gate

3."Not deep enough?"

Pool depth marker sign reads "0 FT 0 IN" with a no diving symbol

4."Merry Christmas and welcome to...oh wait!"

Reception desk with the word "Hello" in bold letters and festive decorations, including a wreath on the letter "O."

5."It’s so unfortunate that their prices went up."

Sign for Fix Play Lofts reads: "We're cheaper than T Swift tickets" with contact details below

6."Montauk, NY."

Sign in a restaurant window reads: "Piano player wanted. Must have knowledge of opening clams."

7."It do indeed."

Sign on a wall reads, "Vodka Understands." Neon light partially visible above

8."Well, hopefully they find it."

Basket of mistletoe for sale at $6, displayed in a grocery store floral section. Nearby are small flower bouquets

9."I'm in the hospital and I saw this cute sign."

Sign with a falling figure in a triangle and text: "Call Don't Fall."

10."Think that's a good thing."

Store sign reads: "VACUUM. EVERYTHING WE SELL SUCKS."

11."I'm in my father's office breakroom. I looked around and saw this and felt the need to post it somewhere. 😭"

Sign on wall: "Why be moody when you can shake yo booty."

12."You get what you pay for."

Two signs: "If you think it's expensive to hire a professional, wait until you hire an amateur." and "The bitterness of poor quality is remembered long after the sweetness of low price is forgotten."

13."Don't read."

Sign reads: "PRIVATE SIGN. DO NOT READ." A car is parked on a driveway behind it

14."Exit Trance."

Entrance to a parking garage at night, with several parked cars visible inside

15."...and don't let it fly up!"

Sign on snowy roadside reads: "Never run with bagpipes. You might get kilt."

16."Burger King has no chill."

Two posters express gratitude for 22 years. Left shows a bowing Burger King figure; right shows Ronald McDonald waving

