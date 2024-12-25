17 Outdated Behaviors From The Past That Would Be Considered Incredibly Strange To Do Today

As we age, certain things we could do back in the day would be considered weird AF to do today. So when Reddit user u/Red_Baronnsfw asked the r/AskOldPeople community, "What's one thing normal at your time but is now bizarre to even think about?" Many people provided their thoughts. Here's what they said below.

1."Smoking in hospitals and on airplanes."

—u/WoodsColt "Or even better — in restaurants." —u/Disastrous-Variety15 "At the Denny's near us, you had to walk through the smoking section to get to the non-smoking section. Made the concept of everybody being in the same room anyway worse." —u/Dangerous_Arachnid99 Halfpoint / Getty Images

2."Anytime you answered a phone, you had no idea who was calling you. Not knowing one single person's phone number — except my vet's office of 30 years. For some reason, it is the only number I still remember. Not including Jenny's number, of course."

—u/gametime-2001

3."Paper maps. You had to figure out your own route to where you wanted to go, and road trips seemed more of an adventure back then."

—u/Dangerous_Arachnid99 "Navigating by paper map wasn't all that hard. Folding the stupid things back up was the boss fight." —u/FlyByPC Kala Studio / Getty Images

4."How utterly unsupervised we were as tiny children. I remember taking care of my brother by myself for the full summer while my parents worked starting at eight; he was four."

—u/Shapoopadoopie

"Yes, and my parents would leave us four kids in the car while they stopped for groceries. It seemed like they were gone for a while, but I'm not sure now. At least long enough for everyone to be dared to honk the horn, run the windshield wipers, and, if we were really brave, get out and run in a circle around the car."

—u/alwayssoupy

5."The Yellow Pages."

—u/Gomphos "And phone books in general. If you knew someone's name, you could find their address and phone number. And if you did not want your name and number in the book, you had to pay extra to have an 'unlisted number.'" —u/not_falling_down Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

6."Just not knowing. If you were meeting up with a friend at a certain place and time, and they didn't show up...[CLICK TO CONTINUE READING]