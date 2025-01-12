Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson announces she’s pregnant with twins

Singer Jesy Nelson is expecting twins.

On January 12, the 33-year-old artist announced she was pregnant in a joint post on Instagram with her ex-partner, Zion Foster.

“She’s eating for 3 now,” the caption read alongside a photo featuring her baby bump.

In the picture shared online, Nelson, who rose to fame in 2011 as one of four in the girl group Little Mix on The X Factor, posed next to Foster, 26, as he cradled her stomach.

“JESY IS A FULL MOTHER OF 2 YOU GUYS,” one excited follower wrote. Another commented: “TWINS? OMG.”

Nelson and the musician’s tumultuous relationship came to a head a few months ago when they parted ways for the second time. The two first got together in January 2022, spending over a year together before splitting up in November 2023.

It wasn’t long before the two artists found their way back to each other, sticking together once again until late last year. The pair sparked speculation in September 2024 when they simultaneously cleared their social media feeds of all pictures of the two of them — until now.

Jesy Nelson left Little Mix in December 2020, citing mental health struggles as the reason (Getty Images)

Foster confirmed he and Nelson were no longer romantically involved when he commented on a TikTok by OK!, writing: “Beautiful woman inside and out, wish her nothing but the best.”

The “Love Me Like You” vocalist hadn’t posted a picture to her Instagram since November 2024 before she shared her pregnancy announcement.

After nine years singing alongside Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Nelson left Little Mix in December 2020. A month before her official leave, the performer dropped out of the band’s BBC contest Little Mix: The Search.

The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health,” she said at the time.

“I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard,” she wrote. “There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy.”

In her bandmate Pinnock’s autobiography, Believe, Nelson’s departure was framed as an unexpected decision. “It was a complex and painful thing to come to terms with,” Pinnock wrote. “We all felt it, that pain and sadness. The whole thing felt like a weird break-up, and I wasn’t prepared for it.”