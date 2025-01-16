Frank Lloyd Wright’s Weisblat House in Michigan Lists for Nearly $2.3 Million

A rare midcentury-modern home crafted by Frank Lloyd Wright and completed in the early 1950s is being floated for sale at a dash under $2.3 million in the small southwestern Michigan town of Galesburg, about 12 miles east of Kalamazoo.

Commissioned by David and Christine Weisblat in the 1940s, the aptly named Weisblat House was sold to its current and only second owners in the summer of 2017 for a mere $511,000 and has since been meticulously maintained and updated. It’s one of four houses designed by the legendary architect as part of a 71-acre subdivision conceived by a group of Upjohn Company scientists from Kalamazoo; known as The Acres, the naturalistic enclave was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2004.

More from Robb Report

Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors provide a seamless connection to the outdoors.

RELATED: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Son Designed This $6.5 Million SoCal Home Overlooking the Ocean

A classic Usonian-style residence, the concrete block and mahogany structure incorporates many of Wright’s original elements, such as asymmetrical rooms, tons of built-ins, mahogany paneling, and his signature Cherokee red concrete flooring. Floor-to-ceiling windows open to patios and a garden, providing a strong connection to the natural surroundings.

Sited amid a sloping parcel spanning an acre of land, the low-slung abode offers roughly 2,400 square feet of single-level living space with just two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. An expansion originally planned by Wright but completed after his death by Taliesin apprentices John Howe and William Wesley Peters was tacked on in 1961, adding laundry and family rooms to the house and a greenhouse to the grounds.

An office space boasts integrated cabinetry complemented by a built-in workstation.

RELATED: This $1.9 Million Usonian Home in Michigan by Frank Lloyd Wright Can Now Be Yours

Easily standing out as the centerpiece is the spacious living room, which sports a massive cement block fireplace. That space flows to a dining area with banquette seating and a galley-style kitchen, which rests beneath a large skylight and has been upgraded with newer stainless appliances. A lengthy corridor passes by the bedrooms before emptying out a fireside family room with integrated cabinetry and a built-in workstation.

Per the listing held by Brian Kirksey of the Ethos Real Estate Team at Keller Williams Realty Paint Creek, there’s also an attached carport, a spa, and a frog pond on the property.

Click here for more photos of the Usonian-style home.

Frank Lloyd Wright Weisblat House Michigan

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for RobbReports's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.