Frank Lloyd Wright’s Weisblat House in Photos

The residence is one of five occupying The Acres, a landmark subdivision designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Easily standing out upon entry is a massive cement block fireplace and Wright’s signature Cherokee red floors.

The living room is lined with windows overlooking the woodsy grounds.

A dining area with banquette seating is tucked off to the side of the living room.

The sky-lit kitchen has been updated with newer stainless appliances.

A cozy study is locatedon the other side of the fireplace.

A gallery hallway travels to the bedrooms.

One of two bedrooms.

The second bedroom is currently being used as a music room.

The family room.

A greenhouse was added to one end of the long, angled structure in the 1960s.

The greenhouse.

An aerial view of the property.