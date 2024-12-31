Frozen pipes no more! These outdoor faucet 'socks' are on sale for $7 a pair

'Saved my house this winter,' wrote one of 8,600+ fans. 'When my neighbors were dealing with frozen pipes, we were sitting pretty.'

With temperatures dipping lower, you'll want to make sure your home is equipped to handle the cold before the elements attack. That means sealing up your windows, caulking up any cracks — oh, and doing everything in your power to ensure your pipes don't freeze! Luckily, there's an easy way to help prevent this (very costly) misfortune: placing these ArtiGifts Pro Outdoor Faucet Covers over your spigots. They're insulated to keep the cold out, so you can breathe a little easier this season. Grab two for just $7 during the Amazon Winter Sale.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

These little protectors could save you thousands of dollars by preventing frozen and burst pipes, and the blue covers are currently down to the best price we've seen since 2020. And having more peace of mind? Priceless.

Why do I need this? 🤔

These winter essentials are insulated to trap heat and help ensure frigid air doesn't reach your faucet and travel up through the pipes. Made of a sturdy, waterproof fabric, ArtiGifts Pro Outdoor Faucet Covers also keep excess moisture away from your spigots — because what does moisture do when it's freezing outside? It freezes! Ice puts pressure on your pipes, which can lead to ruptures. Not good.

I bought some faucet covers just like these at the insistence of my local hardware store owner. I'd told him I was traveling and wanted to know if there were any precautions I should take aside from keeping my heat on and turning my water off (which you should absolutely do if you'll be away from home!). He recommended spigot socks, and seeing as they seemed like a quick fix, I happily purchased them.

Now, when I tell you that installing them is easy — if you can even call it installing — I mean it. All you do is slip the opening over your faucet, twist the drawstring around the cover a few times and pull to tighten for a secure fit.

It's safe to say we'd all like to avoid this — and the solution couldn't be easier or more affordable. (Getty Images)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 8,600 Amazon customers swear by these faucet covers for protecting their pipes during the winter.

Pros 👍

"Lifesaver," wrote one relieved user. "Thank goodness for this thing. My faucets stick out too far for the regular hard plastic covers to do any good. This, with a little foam insulation around the base of the faucet, saved my house this winter. When my neighbors were dealing with frozen pipes, we were sitting pretty."

"This is exactly what I was looking for and will help prevent any busted pipes this winter," shared another impressed shopper. "I like the fact that I could tighten it around the pipe and there wasn't any space between the cover, pipe and wall. Also, I was able to use the dangling cord to wrap everything again so it will stay in place."

"I had no issues in our Dallas deep freeze this year with these on my outside faucets!" exclaimed a third. "We were well below freezing for four days straight and these held up well!"

Cons 👎

"Best purchase ever," raved a generally satisfied buyer. "[My] only recommendation [is] to tie it tightly, as the wind will blow it off if you do not."

"They've lasted two winters and [are] still in great condition," wrote a final fan. "Would buy again, just wish they came in different colors so we could have ones that blend into the siding color."

