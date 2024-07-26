Fundraiser for Meghan Markle’s ‘abandoned’ father Thomas Markle raises £40,000

A GoFundMe set up to remind Thomas Markle that there are “still people in the world with good hearts” after he was “rejected and abandoned” by his daughter Meghan has raised more than £40,000.

Created by Royal author and socialite Lady Colin Campbell, 74, the fundraiser was set up following Thomas’s 80th birthday on 18 July.

Ahead of the milestone, he said his one wish was to reconnect with his estranged daughter and finally meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Thomas has been estranged from the Duchess of Sussex, 42, since around the time of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, 39.

A scandal erupted when it emerged that Thomas had partaken in a staged paparazzi photoshoot ahead of the event which saw him photographed as he tried on a suit and appear to research life in the UK.

While Thomas was meant to walk his daughter down the aisle at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, he suffered two heart attacks on the eve of the wedding and the then-Prince Charles did the honour instead.

Over 2,000 people have given money to Thomas Markle to mark his 80th birthday. (Channel 5)

Meghan later told Oprah Winfrey in a tell-all interview about her and Harry’s departure from the royal family that she could not “reconcile” his press “betrayal” ahead of her wedding.

Lady Colin wrote on the GoFundMe: “Many people have suggested that I spearhead this fundraiser to meaningfully note Thomas Markle Sr’s 80th birthday.

“He has been exceedingly generous with his time and money over the years, as I have learnt from the teachers at his daughter’s school, who could not sing his praises highly enough.”

Lady Colin continued: “His kindness and generosity are well known in the film community, and I agree that now that he has been rejected and abandoned by the daughter, those of us who wish to show him solidarity and give him the acknowledgement he should be getting from the actual recipient of his largesse, will hopefully, through our contributions, no matter how small, demonstrate to him that there are still people in the world with good hearts, good values, and good intentions.

“Hopefully our actions provide him with the comfort he deserves in more ways than one in his declining days.”

Contributors not only donated in their thousands but sent Mr Markle messages of support.

One donor wrote: “Sending you love and hugs from New Zealand. Hoping you get to see your grandchildren soon.”

“My father is gone from this earth and I wish I could give him a hug,” added a second. “I want to give it to you and just know that you have daughters around the world now. You are loved.”

A third well-wisher praised: “Thank you Lady C for this wonderful page! So very happy to contribute. Wishing Thomas Markle Sr prosperity, health and love on his next trip around the sun. And a hug from all of us. I pray that this page and these messages bring Thomas a small comfort.”

Thomas Markle holding his daughter Meghan as a baby. (Instagram)

News of the GoFundMe comes after Mr Markle told the MailOnline ahead of his 80th birthday that his only wish was to hear from his daughter and finally meet his grandchildren.

“I’ve had a good life and I am proud of what I’ve accomplished, but everything has been overshadowed by what has happened in the last six years,” he said.

“I’ve never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won’t be in touch. I would love to meet my grandchildren, but I would be happy with a photograph at this stage.”

Thomas Markle has been estranged from his daughter since around the time of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. (Getty Images)

Thomas claims he had a good relationship with his daughter before she became romantically involved with Harry.

Reflecting on Meghan and Harry’s frosty relationship with the royal family, which worsened after they moved to California in 2020, Thomas, who said he would like to connect with King Charles over their shared estrangement, said he hopes the royals do not blame him “for everything that has gone wrong”.

“The person she’s become isn’t the girl I raised, but I wonder if they blame the Markle family for everything that has gone wrong,” Thomas added.

“She started to change when she lived in Canada filming Suits and was hanging out with the Soho House [an exclusive members’ club] crowd.

“She began acting entitled. Things escalated after she met Harry.”

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe has raised £40,003, tripling its initial £10,000 target.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for the Sussexes and Lady Colin Campbell for comment.