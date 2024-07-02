GEEL Is the LA-Based Label Prioritizing Slow, Seasonless Fashion

Created by Irene Geel back in 2021, Geel is a Los Angeles-based slow fashion label which aims to create pieces that you can't live without. Offering a range of stylish basics and timeless designs, the brand hopes to provide pieces adaptable enough for any season or occasion.

Crafted in Los Angeles, Geel partners with ethical manufacturers who produce its collections in small batches, hoping to eliminate waste and overproduction. Recently, Geel teamed up with it-girl Cierra O'Day to create a capsule collection embodying her distinctive style and taking inspiration from her wardrobe staples. The collection features four classic pieces, including the Gem Tee, Swan Top, O'Day Trousers and Rosie Skirt.

This week, the brand launched its new Summer campaign, fusing sheer tanks and vests with soft capris, ruched midi dresses and timeless mini skirts.

Take a look at the new drops above and head to Geel's website to purchase its latest collections.

For more brands like Geel, check out our list of Insta-approved it-girl brands to shop this summer.