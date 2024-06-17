Global red dress embroidery project returns to Somerset

A dress embroidery project connecting women from different cultures has returned to Somerset to go on display.

Artist Kirstie Macleod, who is from Somerset, started The Red Dress project in 2009 to help marginalised women tell their stories through embroidery.

More than 300 embroiderers in 51 countries used their skills to stitch on the dress.

"It took almost 12 years to complete," said Ms Macleod.

Every image and pattern tells the story of the person who stitched them [Kirstie Macleod, Red Dress Embroidery]

"Each embroiderer has stitched an image onto the dress that represents themselves and their culture," she added.

"The project provides a platform for many women around the world, many of whom are vulnerable and live in poverty, to tell their story through embroidery."

From 2009 to 2023, pieces of the Red Dress travelled the globe to be embroidered onto. Constructed out of 87 pieces of burgundy silk dupion, the garment reached 51 countries.

Many of the embroiderers were professionals, but first time embroiderers also created pieces.

Some of the women are re-building their lives with the help of embroidery, by using their skill or being trained in embroidery to earn a decent and consistent living.

The dress is now on temporary display at the ACE Arts Gallery in Somerton before resuming its travels around the world.

"The Red Dress has just returned from a year touring the USA in various Museums," said Ms Macleod.

"It is in Somerton for one month before it heads off to South Africa, and then India."

Women from around the world have worked on the dress, including these Ukrainian refugees [Kirstie Macleod, Red Dress Embroidery]

The Red Dress has been exhibited in various galleries and museums worldwide, but bringing it back to Somerset, where it first began, was "special for the artist".

It is her home county.

"The garment's own journey has been remarkable, but what I think may be of significant interest is the impact and effect the garment is having on the gallery’s local community," she said.

"The previous exhibition [in Somerset] in 2022 bought record numbers of audience from all over the country, and abroad. The last two weeks saw queues wrapped around the building to get in.

"The funding to support the current 2024 exhibition sadly fell through at the beginning of the year, but gallery director Nina Gronw-Lewis and her remarkable team launched a Crowdfunding campaign to raise the money themselves.

"It’s touching to experience, and a true reflection of the intention of the greater Red Dress project," she said.

The Red Dress Project can be seen at the ACES Art Gallery until 29 June.

Artist Kirstie Macleod first devised the project in 2009 [Kirstie Macleod, Red Dress Embroidery]

