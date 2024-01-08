Golden Globes 2024: Cast your vote for best and worst red carpet looks of the night

Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Billie Eilish at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. (Images via Getty Images)

The 2024 Golden Globes kicked off the New Year with a bang.

Celebrities descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 81st Golden Globe Awards hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Although there can only be one winner in each category, Hollywood power players know the battle for the spotlight begins the moment they step onto the red carpet.

Fans went wild as stars like Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Swift brought their fashion A-game to the awards season kick-off party.

We scoured the red carpet coverage diligently and after much debate, our team of editors have narrowed it down to the best and worst looks of the night. However, Yahoo Canada wants our readers to have a say.

Scroll down below to cast your vote and dub the best and worst dressed star from the 2024 Golden Globe Awards! We will reveal who took the title of best and worst dressed with our readers tomorrow.

BEST: Margot Robbie

Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

"Barbie" star Margot Robbie dazzled the red carpet in a glittering custom Armani Privé gown with mesh stole. The look was inspired by the 1977 Superstar Barbie Doll's iconic outfit and is the feather in the cap of her "Barbie"-inspired wardrobe to promote the film.

WORST: Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish wore a collegiate-inspired look by Willy Chavarria to the 81st Golden Globe Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

We love that Eilish beats to her own drum when it comes to her red carpet style. However, this collegiate-inspired Willy Chavarria felt out of place for the glitz and glamour of Golden Globes. Although Eilish was a winner for the song "What Was I Made For?" written for the "Barbie" movie, we have no choice but to dub this look a loser of the night.

BEST: Janelle James

"Abbott Elementary" star Janelle James wowed fans with a dramatic, ruched neon cape paired with an elegant velvet gown. The Monsoori dress showed off James' figure with a high slit, and the actress paired it with Flor de Maria shoes. The pop of colour and exaggerated cape made this a look our team couldn't stop raving about.

WORST: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez in custom Armani Privé. (Image via Getty Images)

Gomez's custom Armani Privé has the potential to be a red carpet hit from the waist up. The exaggerated asymmetrical skirt had our editors scratching their heads. Although Gomez's accessories and makeup are flawless, this look became a showstopper for all the wrong reasons.

Story continues

BEST: Gillian Anderson

Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Fans were in awe of "The Crown" star Gillian Anderson's white gown from Gabriela Hearst, paired with more than 40 carats of diamond around her neck. The actress revealed on the red carpet her dress has embroidered "vaginas on it" and was chosen "for so many reasons. It's brand appropriate." The modern take on a classic silhouette made this one of our most talked about looks of the night.

WORST: Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino in custom Dolce & Gabbana at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

"The Color Purple" star's Dolce & Gabbana gown felt as though three different dresses were thrown together in a rush to get the star on the red carpet in time. While Barrino's performance in the musical adaptation of the Alice Walker classic is beautiful, this drop-waist ensemble dropped the ball.

BEST: Greta Lee

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

We loved "Past Lives" star Greta Lee's custom Loewe ivory gown for its elegant design. The dress featured ruched, knotted detailing hanging over Lee's exposed back. Lee's elegant waves and classic makeup create an "It-girl" take on an old Hollywood silhouette that we loved.

WORST: Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt in Alexander McQueen at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

Sometimes our red carpet favourites experience a fashion fumble. Blunt's Alexander McQueen gown looks unfinished and distracts from the star's head-turning good looks. This is one gown that should have gotten the "Oppenheimer" treatment.

BEST: Natalie Portman

Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Natalie Portman dazzled the Golden Globes red carpet in an embellished Christian Dior Haute Couture gown featuring an impressionist style floral skirt made of sequins. Although Portman is an ambassador for Dior and frequently wears the brand's designs on the red carpet, this look is without a doubt one of her best ever— and one we won't forget any time soon.

WORST: Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan's Iris Van Herpen gown left our editors confused. (Image via Getty Images)

"Guardians of the Galaxy" star Karen Gillan's Iris Van Herpen gown felt less like a red carpet ensemble and more like a sci-fi costume. While Gillan is no stranger to making films set in space, this look might be suited to the Marvel multiverse instead of the Golden Globes.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.