Golden Globes 2025: Most daring looks on the red carpet

The most daring outfits on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet (Getty)

The 2025 Golden Globes red carpet is officially underway.

Stars are arriving outside The Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 82nd annual ceremony in lush couture and shimmery designer garb, kicking off awards season in style. But, not everybody hit the mark. Bright blues, recycled dresses and all-white were some of the looks that didn’t quite land from the earlier arrivals.

Click here to see our list of the best dressed.

These are the most daring looks from the 2025 Golden Globes:

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge dons an all-black gown with a white belt at the 2025 Golden Globes (Getty Images)

Jennifer Coolidge arrived at the 2025 Golden Globes in a black gown with billowing sleeves, tiered ruffles, and a thin white belt. The performer paired her ensemble with open-toe pumps and a beaded clutch.

Coralie Fargeat

Coralie Fargeat dons an all-black gown at the 2025 Golden Globes (Getty Images)

The 48-year-old French filmmaker strode on to the Golden Globes red carpet outside The Beverly Hilton Hotel in a shiny ruched black dress and pointed-toe heeled boots that disappeared under her skirt.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning wears a Blamain gown to the 2025 Golden Globes (Getty Images)

Elle Fanning arrived on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet in a billowing dress embellished with a cheetah-print neckline designed by Balmain.

Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn dons a two-tone gown on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet (Getty Images)

Kathryn Hahn donned a two-tone gown that appeared casual on the top with an off-the-shoulder black long sleeve and more elegant on the bottom with a yellow skirt. The two pieces were layered together with a gold buckle belt.

Glenn Close

Glenn Close wears a full-coverage black velvet gown on the Golden Globes red carpet (Getty Images)

The 77-year-old actor opted for an embellished black velvet gown with scribbled white writing stitched throughout.

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott wears a blue suit at the 2025 Golden Globes (Getty Images)

The 48-year-old Irish actor took a risk and wore a bright blue suit with a matching tie and slicked-back hairdo.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett dons a yellow-gold dress on the Golden Globes red carpet (Getty Images)

The 55-year-old actor arrived on the red carpet in a recycled yellow-gold, floor-length dress with crystals decorating the tops of her shoulders like a coat of armour.

Blanchett previously wore the Louis Vuitton gown at the Cannes Film Festival.

Matty Matheson

Matty Matheson in a white suit outside the 2025 Golden Globes (Getty Images)

Matheson stepped out in funky, Western-esque suiting complete with a bolo tie and loafers with stitched stars over the top.