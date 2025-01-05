Golden Globes: Best and worst red carpet looks of all time from Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker & more
Revisit some of the most memorable red carpet moments ahead of the 2025 Golden Globes.
Awards season is upon us. Fresh off the New Year, the 2025 Golden Globes are set to bring out some of the biggest names in film and television for a night of Hollywood glitz and glamour. Comedian Nikki Glaser will take centre stage as host of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The crime musical Emilia Pérez starring Zoe Saldaña leads the pack this year with 10 nominations, followed by Demi Moore’s The Substance and the independent film Anora with five nods each. The Bear earned the most nominations on the television front with five nominations including Best Musical or Comedy Television Series, followed by Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun with four nominations apiece.
With powerhouse stars like Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet nominated for awards, this year's red carpet is sure to be a visual feast for fans and fashion lovers.
Ahead of this year's awards, we're looking back at some of the best — and worst — red carpet moments from the Golden Globes.
BEST: Emma Stone in Valentino (2017)
Stone celebrated her Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy win for La La Land in a baby pink celestial print Valentino gown.
WORST: Sarah Jessica Parker in Vera Wang (2017)
There's no denying that Sarah Jessica Parker is a fashion and television icon. Although we love that the Sex and the City star isn't afraid to take risks on the red carpet, this Princess Leia-inspired look is one that belongs in a galaxy far, far away.
BEST: Reese Witherspoon in Nina Ricci (2007)
In 2007, Reese Witherspoon's turn at the Golden Globes red carpet was her first public appearance following her divorce from actor Ryan Phillippe. The star looked better than ever thanks to a new hair style and eye-catching canary yellow dress by Nina Ricci.
WORST: Nicole Kidman in Chanel (2004)
Even Nicole Kidman thinks this '20s-inspired YSL Rive Gauche by Tom Ford dress is one of her "train wreck" red carpet moments. In a new interview with W Magazine, Kidman admitted the gold headdress from the 2004 Golden Globes was a fashion faux pas, saying, "I didn’t know what I was doing."
BEST: Lupita Nyong'o in Calvin Klein (2019)
Lupita Nyong'o always delivers memorable fashion moments on the red carpet. However, the Black Panther star's indigo coloured fringe dress by Calvin Klein is one dazzling look that we can't get enough of.
WORST: Cameron Diaz in Chloé (1999)
Cameron Diaz hit the red carpet to celebrate her nomination for There's Something About Mary in an ill-fitting tapestry-inspired look by Chloé that she paired with black trousers. Although the look was straight off the runway, it failed to translate to the red carpet, and has become one of Diaz's most memorable fashion fails.
BEST: Scarlett Johansson in Vera Wang (2020)
Scarlett Johansson aced the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes in a show-stopping look by Vera Wang. The Marriage Story star and the rich scarlet red gown were a match made in fashion heaven, and included 120 carats of Bulgari diamonds.
WORST: Jennifer Lopez in Maison Valentino (2020)
Jennifer Lopez stole the spotlight for all the wrong reasons at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. The Hustlers actress's bizarre Maison Valentino gown whipped fans into a frenzy thanks to its gigantic bows that overpowered the superstar.
BEST: Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace (2012)
Angelina Jolie looked glamorous in an ivory gown with bold red asymmetrical detail by Atelier Versace at the 2012 Golden Globe Awards. The finishing touch? Her infamous pout in a matching ruby red lipstick.
WORST: Jennifer Lawrence in Dior (2014)
When it comes to fashion, Jennifer Lawrence is a faithful fan of Dior. Although their partnership has delivered some standout red carpet looks, the star's strapless look at the 2014 Golden Globes looked less like a high fashion offering and more like a dress from the bedding aisle at Bed Bath and Beyond.
BEST: Margot Robbie in Armani (2024)
Margot Robbie's hot pink sequinned look inspired by 1977's Superstar Barbie was a standout moment from the Barbie press tour. Armani recreated the look, including a version in black for Robbie to wear to after parties.
WORST: Sandra Bullock in Jenny Packham (2011)
With the right styling, Sandra Bullock's pink Jenny Packham gown at the 2011 Golden Globes could have been a red carpet hit. However, the star's heavy fringe and accessories overwhelm Bullock, who gets lost in the look.
BEST: Timothée Chalamet in Louis Vuitton (2019)
In 2019, the Beautiful Boy actor hit the red carpet in a sequinned harness by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton that perfectly showcased the star's edgy fashion sense.
WORST: Lara Flynn Boyle in David Cardona (2003)
Lara Flynn Boyle's ballerina look is to the Golden Globes red carpet what Björk's swan dress is to the Oscars: infamous. The Ally McBeal star's look has become a memorable fashion miss that we're still talking about more than twenty years on.
BEST: Drew Barrymore in Atelier Versace
In 2010, Drew Barrymore accepted the Golden Globe for her role in Grey Gardens wearing an asymmetrical jewel-encrusted gown by Atelier Versace.
WORST: Gwyneth Paltrow in Fendi (2020)
Gwyneth Paltrow's sheer gown at the 2020 Golden Globes was an odd choice for the actress and Goop founder. The diamond necklaces under the sheer neckline made this a high fashion look that didn't quite translate to the glamour of the red carpet.
BEST: Sandra Oh in Versace (2019)
Sandra Oh looked glamorous in a white asymmetrical look by Versace as she arrived to the 2019 Golden Globes. It was a busy night for the Canadian actress. The Killing Eve star picked up an award for her role and co-hosted the event alongside Andy Samberg.
WORST: Diane Kruger in Marchesa (2005)
Diane Kruger's Marchesa look at the 2005 Golden Globe Awards was far from conventional. The two piece ensemble with asymmetrical sash stood out from the crowd for all the wrong reasons.
BEST: Kate Hudson in Valentino (2003)
Kate Hudson's boho-inspired Valentino gown at the 2003 Golden Globes could have easily been a red carpet disaster. However, the minimalist styling and Hudson's wild curls make this strapless look one of her best red carpet moments of all time.
WORST: Sharon Stone in Versace (2003)
Sharon Stone hit the red carpet in an edgy Valentino look that featured a sheer sequinned top and matching mini skirt that featured various lengths of black tulle. The ensemble remains one of Stone's most memorable looks and at the same time, one we wish we could forget.
