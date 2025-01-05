Golden Globes: Best and worst red carpet looks of all time from Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker & more

Revisit some of the most memorable red carpet moments ahead of the 2025 Golden Globes.

The Golden Globes red carpet has some of the best — and worst — red carpet moments of all time. (Image via Getty Images)

Awards season is upon us. Fresh off the New Year, the 2025 Golden Globes are set to bring out some of the biggest names in film and television for a night of Hollywood glitz and glamour. Comedian Nikki Glaser will take centre stage as host of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The crime musical Emilia Pérez starring Zoe Saldaña leads the pack this year with 10 nominations, followed by Demi Moore’s The Substance and the independent film Anora with five nods each. The Bear earned the most nominations on the television front with five nominations including Best Musical or Comedy Television Series, followed by Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun with four nominations apiece.

With powerhouse stars like Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet nominated for awards, this year's red carpet is sure to be a visual feast for fans and fashion lovers.

Ahead of this year's awards, we're looking back at some of the best — and worst — red carpet moments from the Golden Globes.

BEST: Emma Stone in Valentino (2017)

Emma Stone attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Stone celebrated her Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy win for La La Land in a baby pink celestial print Valentino gown.

WORST: Sarah Jessica Parker in Vera Wang (2017)

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

There's no denying that Sarah Jessica Parker is a fashion and television icon. Although we love that the Sex and the City star isn't afraid to take risks on the red carpet, this Princess Leia-inspired look is one that belongs in a galaxy far, far away.

BEST: Reese Witherspoon in Nina Ricci (2007)

Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In 2007, Reese Witherspoon's turn at the Golden Globes red carpet was her first public appearance following her divorce from actor Ryan Phillippe. The star looked better than ever thanks to a new hair style and eye-catching canary yellow dress by Nina Ricci.

WORST: Nicole Kidman in Chanel (2004)

Nicole Kidman at the The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

Even Nicole Kidman thinks this '20s-inspired YSL Rive Gauche by Tom Ford dress is one of her "train wreck" red carpet moments. In a new interview with W Magazine, Kidman admitted the gold headdress from the 2004 Golden Globes was a fashion faux pas, saying, "I didn’t know what I was doing."

BEST: Lupita Nyong'o in Calvin Klein (2019)

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Lupita Nyong'o always delivers memorable fashion moments on the red carpet. However, the Black Panther star's indigo coloured fringe dress by Calvin Klein is one dazzling look that we can't get enough of.

WORST: Cameron Diaz in Chloé (1999)

Cameron Diaz at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Cameron Diaz hit the red carpet to celebrate her nomination for There's Something About Mary in an ill-fitting tapestry-inspired look by Chloé that she paired with black trousers. Although the look was straight off the runway, it failed to translate to the red carpet, and has become one of Diaz's most memorable fashion fails.

BEST: Scarlett Johansson in Vera Wang (2020)

Scarlett Johansson attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Scarlett Johansson aced the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes in a show-stopping look by Vera Wang. The Marriage Story star and the rich scarlet red gown were a match made in fashion heaven, and included 120 carats of Bulgari diamonds.

WORST: Jennifer Lopez in Maison Valentino (2020)

Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez stole the spotlight for all the wrong reasons at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. The Hustlers actress's bizarre Maison Valentino gown whipped fans into a frenzy thanks to its gigantic bows that overpowered the superstar.

BEST: Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace (2012)

Angelina Jolie arrives at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Angelina Jolie looked glamorous in an ivory gown with bold red asymmetrical detail by Atelier Versace at the 2012 Golden Globe Awards. The finishing touch? Her infamous pout in a matching ruby red lipstick.

WORST: Jennifer Lawrence in Dior (2014)

Jennifer Lawrence arrives to the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

When it comes to fashion, Jennifer Lawrence is a faithful fan of Dior. Although their partnership has delivered some standout red carpet looks, the star's strapless look at the 2014 Golden Globes looked less like a high fashion offering and more like a dress from the bedding aisle at Bed Bath and Beyond.

BEST: Margot Robbie in Armani (2024)

Margot Robbie attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Margot Robbie's hot pink sequinned look inspired by 1977's Superstar Barbie was a standout moment from the Barbie press tour. Armani recreated the look, including a version in black for Robbie to wear to after parties.

WORST: Sandra Bullock in Jenny Packham (2011)

Sandra Bullock arrives at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

With the right styling, Sandra Bullock's pink Jenny Packham gown at the 2011 Golden Globes could have been a red carpet hit. However, the star's heavy fringe and accessories overwhelm Bullock, who gets lost in the look.

BEST: Timothée Chalamet in Louis Vuitton (2019)

Timothee Chalamet arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2019, the Beautiful Boy actor hit the red carpet in a sequinned harness by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton that perfectly showcased the star's edgy fashion sense.

WORST: Lara Flynn Boyle in David Cardona (2003)

Lara Flynn Boyle arrives at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lara Flynn Boyle's ballerina look is to the Golden Globes red carpet what Björk's swan dress is to the Oscars: infamous. The Ally McBeal star's look has become a memorable fashion miss that we're still talking about more than twenty years on.

BEST: Drew Barrymore in Atelier Versace

Actress Drew Barrymore attends the 67th Annual Golden Globes Awards. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

In 2010, Drew Barrymore accepted the Golden Globe for her role in Grey Gardens wearing an asymmetrical jewel-encrusted gown by Atelier Versace.

WORST: Gwyneth Paltrow in Fendi (2020)

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Gwyneth Paltrow's sheer gown at the 2020 Golden Globes was an odd choice for the actress and Goop founder. The diamond necklaces under the sheer neckline made this a high fashion look that didn't quite translate to the glamour of the red carpet.

BEST: Sandra Oh in Versace (2019)

Sandra Oh arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Sandra Oh looked glamorous in a white asymmetrical look by Versace as she arrived to the 2019 Golden Globes. It was a busy night for the Canadian actress. The Killing Eve star picked up an award for her role and co-hosted the event alongside Andy Samberg.

WORST: Diane Kruger in Marchesa (2005)

Diane Kruger at the 2005 Golden Globe Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

Diane Kruger's Marchesa look at the 2005 Golden Globe Awards was far from conventional. The two piece ensemble with asymmetrical sash stood out from the crowd for all the wrong reasons.

BEST: Kate Hudson in Valentino (2003)

Kate Hudson at the The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Bill Davila/FilmMagic)

Kate Hudson's boho-inspired Valentino gown at the 2003 Golden Globes could have easily been a red carpet disaster. However, the minimalist styling and Hudson's wild curls make this strapless look one of her best red carpet moments of all time.

WORST: Sharon Stone in Versace (2003)

Sharon Stone arrives at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.)

Sharon Stone hit the red carpet in an edgy Valentino look that featured a sheer sequinned top and matching mini skirt that featured various lengths of black tulle. The ensemble remains one of Stone's most memorable looks and at the same time, one we wish we could forget.

