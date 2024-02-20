This snow thrower 'works like a charm' — and it's on sale for under $200 on Amazon

This snow thrower was already affordable, but now it's even cheaper (Photo via Amazon).

In an average year, snow removal is a big part of Canadian living — though El Niño has changed that for many this winter. However — that's not to say that we're out of the woods yet when it comes to snow, ice and cold weather. Whether your weapon of choice is a shovel, snow blower or thrower, snow removal tools are essential to every winter arsenal.

Snow blower vs. snow thrower: What's the difference?

While they essentially perform the same task, snow blowers and snow throwers are, in fact, two different things.

A snow thrower is a single-stage machine, meaning it uses a rotating auger to pick up snow and cast it out of the shoot in one continuous motion.

A snow blower, on the other hand, works in two stages. Similar to a snow thrower, it uses a rotating auger to scoop up snow, but rather than immediately shooting it out, it feeds the snow into an impeller (a powerful fan), which blows it out of the chute.

For those interested in adding a snow thrower to their snow removal lineup, Amazon Canada shoppers say this Greenworks electric snow thrower "works like a charm," and right now, it's on sale.

The details

Take the pain out of snow removal with this reviewer-loved snow thrower from Greenworks. The snow thrower boasts a 10-amp motor and a 16-inch clearing path, making walkway, driveway and sidewalk clean-up a breeze.

The snow thrower comes equipped with a 90-degree discharge chute that can throw snow up to 20 feet. It has a hassle-free push-button start and weighs just 12.2 kg.

'Powerful and efficient'

With nearly 4,600 reviews and a 4.1-star average rating, Amazon shoppers are "extremely impressed" with Greenworks' 16-inch corded snow thrower.

The snow thrower is "powerful and efficient" and makes "short work of even the heaviest snowfalls," writes one reviewer. It's also "very easy to use and maneuver" and is "much quieter than gas-powered snow blowers," they say.

It's the "best [money] ever spent," lauds another. The reviewer says the Greenworks device "works like a charm" at blowing snow "about 8-10 feet in any direction."

It's "well worth saving your back when a snowstorm hits," they write.

Greenworks 10 Amp 16-Inch Corded Snow Thrower (photo via Amazon)

$166 $189 at Amazon

"No more backaches" and "coming in all sweaty," echoes a third shopper. The snow thrower "completely eliminates the 'hard' part of the job," they write; "no more lifting and straining."

While reviewers say it's a "tough little unit" and give the snow thrower top marks for maneuverability, value and ease of use, some say it's better suited for "light, fluffy" snow and "do not recommend" using it for wet snow removal.

It's "powerful for its size," however, it "won't work well with wet, heavy snow," according to one shopper.

The verdict

Ringing in at less than $200, Amazon reviewers are "extremely impressed" by the power and design of Greenworks' 10 Amp 16-Inch Corded Snow Thrower, calling the device a "tough little unit." However, before you head to checkout, some reviewers note the snow thrower can have a tough time with heavier, wet snow, something to keep in mind depending on your needs.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.