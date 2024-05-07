Greta Lee Debuts Micro-Bangs at the 2024 Met Gala

Greta Lee attended her first-ever Met Gala and stood out with statement style. The Past Lives actress stepped on the red carpet wearing an all-white, structured Loewe gown with floral appliques. With such a delicate and airy look, one might assume Lee would opt for soft curls or even a top knot. Instead, she juxtaposed elegant with edgy. Lee debuted a choppy hairstyle with micro bangs.

Micro-bangs, also known as micro-fringe, are short bangs, often only one to two inches in length on the forehead. These short bangs are far away from your eyebrows. While most people hate the growing-out stage of bangs, this style embraces it. Lee worked with Fekkai hairstylist Jenny Cho, and no, she did not chop the star’s hair. To switch up her look for the evening, Cho took a black wig and gave it a blunt, choppy cut. The sides are shaggy and with a quick glance, you may think it’s a mullet, but it’s not. It’s a long shag, with micro bangs, that Cho cut today.

Micro-bangs were popularized in the 1950s by the it girls of the time, Elizabeth Taylor, and Audrey Hepburn. Initially called micro fringe, this style leaves nothing to hide by showing off one’s face and emphasizing the eyes. Her makeup artist, Nina Park, played up on this fact and used Addiction Tokyo makeup for a clean look with rosy cheeks.

Without confidence, micro-fringe can look accidental, but for Lee, it is a futuristic vibe. If we can look as good as Lee with this fun spring hairstyle, we’re ready to live life on the fringe!

You Might Also Like