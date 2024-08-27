Groupon's offering a one-year Sam's Club membership for just $25 — that's 50% off

When it comes to entertaining this fall, you can get it all (food, drinks, guest room linens!) for less thanks to this limited-time Groupon deal.

When it's time for gift giving — whether it's a birthday, wedding or a "just because" gift for you — there's no place like Groupon to find what you need at a discount ... and have it in a snap! They've got haircuts, massages, fitness classes, and even theme park visits and chocolate factory tours on offer, which make Groupon like the TJ Maxx of all the things you want and want to do.

And even though temps are still making us sweat, you don't want to sweat it when it comes to planning for the holidays. Because as quickly as summer is slipping away, Thanksgiving and Christmas will be arriving at our doorstep — along with hungry friends and relatives — before you know it. Now don't get us wrong, everyone loves a good meat and cheese plate, but it also ups the holiday cheer to go that extra mile. And Groupon is here to help with an annual Sam's Club membership for just $25 (that's 50% off).

That's right, now you don't have to worry about stocking up on all you need to entertain — from food and drinks to guest room linens and even cleaning items — because Sam's Club has it all. But hurry up, because this offer won't be available for long, and you don't want to be left with an empty fridge and empty-handed!

Groupon Sam's Club Membership $25 $50 Save $25 If there's one club you definitely want to be a part of, it's Sam's Club. For a mere $25, you'll get access to everything the retailer offers, plus a slew of additional perks. September 15 is the last day you can take advantage of this deal through Groupon so don't wait! $25 at Groupon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Some deals keep giving all year long, like a Sam’s Club membership for just $25. (Nope, that's not a typo!) That’s a big chunk off the usual price tag — and less than Costco, which just raised their membership fees for the first time in seven years. So not only do you get lower prices on bulk items, but you spend less just walking in the door. It's like a double discount.

And if you want to shell out a little more for the Plus membership (and why not, since it's almost 40% off), you'll get extras like Plus Rewards, free shipping on most online items, pharmacy discounts and early shopping hours, even in their Tire & Battery Center. But no matter which you choose, they both have 100% membership satisfaction guarantee.

Groupon is now making Sam's Club membership affordable on all levels! (Groupon)

Why do I need this? 🤔

Sam's Club is the place to be if you want to buy a lot. And if you're the type who naturally prepares in advance, or someone who no longer wants to wait till the last minute, then you'll want to take advantage of this membership deal. Because entertaining — holiday or not — doesn't have to be expensive. We don't have to tell you that just buying stopgaps at the supermarket can give you sticker shock, so imagine the gigantic receipt and price tag you'll get when buying for a party. But thanks to Groupon, that problem's solved!

Have guests who can't eat gluten? Sam's Club has plenty of (good) gluten-free items. Vegetarian or vegan? They've got you covered there, too. And remember that "just because" gift to yourself? Well, the ease and availability of food options, plus throw pillows, sheets, blankets and comforters mean out-of-town guests will feel right at home, and you'll not only have time to relax but also enjoy being the holiday's GOAT, thanks to this membership deal. You'll especially love the retailer's exclusive in-house brand Member's Mark, which features scores of items shoppers want and need at reduced prices, from household staples to groceries.

Even if you only shop at Sam's once per month, the perks of the membership are worth way more than $25. In case you're not familiar with what a membership gives you, here's a rundown:

✔️ 12-month Club membership and a complimentary membership for one person in your household

✔️ Free shipping on eligible orders over $50

✔️ Free curbside pick-up on eligible orders over $50

✔️ Instant Savings, which are markdowns on already low prices.

✔️ New express delivery for just an extra $8

✔️ Low gas prices

✔️ Faster checkout thanks to Scan & Go

After you've purchased the deal through Groupon, it's easy to get your membership set up — simply visit "My Stuff" to complete redemption on the Sam's Club website. Keep in mind: This offer is valid for new Sam's Club members only.

Sam's Club customers rave about the ease of its app. (Groupon)

What reviewers say 💬

Plenty of shoppers agree that Sam's Club is the place to go for all your food and home needs.

"Sam’s Club has a larger selection of name-brand products overall," reported one. "I also like Sam’s Club when I'm entertaining crowds (i.e. you can get an 84-count cookie tray for $20)."

Another satisfied customer said: "Sam's has a great app and website. You can see exactly what they have in the store, and Scan and Go is a game changer."

"What really puts Sam’s Club over the top in my opinion is the customer-centric shopping initiatives," explained a third. "Things like 'Scan and Go,' free shipping on eligible orders and and inventory availability at the store level is amazing."

Finally: "If you have a Sam's Plus membership, you get extremely cheap prescription medication without the need for insurance. Same thing for prescription eyewear. And their pizza is ridiculously good."