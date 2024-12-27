Hair's to a tangle-free 2025! Snag this gentle brush for $10 — that's 50% off

Loved by 63,000 shoppers, it's designed to reduce tugging and minimize breakage, even for those with thinning hair.

Those of us with thinning hair are always looking for ways to hang onto our luscious locks as long as possible. That means treating our manes as gently as possible — and one way to do that is to use a detangling brush to comb through snarls. It just so happens that you can snag the mega-popular Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush on sale for $10, down from $20 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

You can't put a price on great hair, but if you have to, this brush is a steal starting at $10 — that's 50% off. It's available in a gaggle of colors and patterns including blue, blue cheetah and coral, though prices vary by color.

Why do I need this? 🤔

To prevent damage and thinning hair, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends pulling and tugging on your hair as little as possible. That means using products like leave-in conditioners and detangling brushes, like the Crave detangling brush, is doing your mane a favor.

This brush is specially designed with a bristle pattern that's cone-shaped to gently separate strands and snarls so you don't damage your hair or hurt your scalp. The handle also has an ergonomic shape so it's comfortable to hold while you're tackling tangles.

This gentle, flexible-bristle brush is also a powerful tool for battling frizz. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Amazon shoppers can't get enough of the Crave detangling brush — it has more than 63,000 five-star ratings.

Pros

"Oh. My. GOSH," wrote a stunned shopper. "I've had the finest, fly-away, straw-straight hair since birth. My mother forced me into a pixie cut when I was a very small child! She and even my sisters have always had easier hair and less sensitive scalps. No matter what I have tried before now, it's been a struggle to either brush or comb it, dry or wet, conditioner or no, and now that I'm in my 60s, I was worried when it would start to thin out merely from trying to pull it into a scrunchie. Sometimes I haven't even tried to comb or brush, just washed and conditioned it and gathered it into the scrunchie loosely. NO NEED TO NOW! This Crave glide-through brush did not pull at all when I gently brushed through my hair, which had not been untangled after a shower the day before yesterday. Only wish I'd known about this before now!"

"This is the best hairbrush I've ever used," said another rave reviewer. "It's so easy to brush through my thin, long, easily tangled hair. I shed and damage way less hair while brushing! I even bought one for my cats."

"I'm an older woman, my daughter told me about this brush, so I finally broke down and bought one," a grateful shopper shared. "I'm so glad I did because there is less hair going in the trash whenever I brush this hair, especially after shampooing. I bought a second one for the second bathroom."

Cons 👎

For some shoppers, the handle can be an issue.

"I LOVE this brush but wish it was bigger!" a five-star fan wrote. "I would like a longer handle and longer bristles too."

"Brushes through tangles with ease," said another user, adding, "The handle can be awkward to grip when trying to brush at certain angles, however."

