Kate Middleton has worn this jewelry brand since 2017 — and it's on sale as an extended Boxing Day deal
Monica Vinader is one of the Princess of Wales' most-worn jewelry brands. Shop the brand's Boxing Week sale.
When it comes to designing your jewelry capsule collection, one need look no further than Kate Middleton to see how it's done. While the Princess of Wales undoubtedly has the upper hand on heirloom pieces, the 42-year-old isn't shy about introducing new designers into the mix, like Monica Vinader. Photographed wearing Monica Vinader as early as 2017, the British jewelry brand has become a regular fixture in Kate Middleton's wardrobe — and right now, it's on sale for Boxing Day 2024.
Riva Crossover Diamond Mini Huggie Earrings$176$320Save $144
Riva Diamond Wave Necklace$270$490Save $220
Fiji Tiny Button Single Diamond Necklace$228$415Save $187
Diamond Essential Band Ring$113$250Save $137
Diamond Essential Tennis Necklace$1,286$3,215Save $1,929
Fiji Gem Diamond Mini Huggie Earrings$195$390Save $195
Hope Beaded Gemstone Necklace$176$320Save $144
Deia Odyssey Ring$215$390Save $175
Siren Mini Domed Huggies$81$125Save $44
Mini Nugget Gemstone Beaded Necklace$163$250Save $87
Just in time for the new year, shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on select Monica Vinader styles, including its best-selling diamond, pearl, and gold pieces, as part of the retailer's holiday deals. To treat yourself (or someone very special) to this Kate Middleton-approved brand, scroll below.
Save up to 50% at Monica Vinader
Save up to 50% at Nordstrom
Save up to 50% at Selfridges
Introducing your new favourite everyday earrings. These gorgeous gold vermeil and diamond huggies are both an everyday staple and treasured classic.
How pretty is this Riva Diamond Wave Necklace? Subtle and elegant, the suspended bar is pavé set with ethically sourced diamonds.
This 18K gold vermeil and diamond necklace is the perfect everyday diamond necklace. The 11-stone diamond is 0.035 total cts. Shop the necklace in rose gold, yellow gold (pictured) and sterling silver.
There's a certain thrill that comes with buying yourself a diamond ring. This everyday style features a recycled 18k gold vermeil band and a 0.015Cts diamond.
A 60 per cent off diamond tennis necklace doesn't come around very often, so when it does, it's best to snap it up. This incredibly elegant necklace features 0.28Cts worth of brilliant solitaire diamonds and gold vermeil casing.
A score at 50 per cent off, I, personally, am obsessed with these 18k gold vermeil and diamond huggies.
Inject a bit of colour into your jewelry collection with this ocean-coloured 18k gold vermeil and chrysophrase necklace.
The statement ring of all statement rings, now's your chance to take home this stunning 18k gold vermeil and lapis ring for 45 per cent off.
These pretty 18k gold vermeil huggies are the perfect addition to your everyday stack.
Subtle yet elegant, this 18k gold vermeil and black spinel necklace will play well with almost everything in your collection.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.