Kate Middleton has worn this jewelry brand since 2017 — and it's on sale as an extended Boxing Day deal

Monica Vinader is one of the Princess of Wales' most-worn jewelry brands. Shop the brand's Boxing Week sale.

One of Kate Middleton's favourite jewelry brands is majorly on sale for Boxing Day (Photos via Getty Images)

When it comes to designing your jewelry capsule collection, one need look no further than Kate Middleton to see how it's done. While the Princess of Wales undoubtedly has the upper hand on heirloom pieces, the 42-year-old isn't shy about introducing new designers into the mix, like Monica Vinader. Photographed wearing Monica Vinader as early as 2017, the British jewelry brand has become a regular fixture in Kate Middleton's wardrobe — and right now, it's on sale for Boxing Day 2024.

Just in time for the new year, shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on select Monica Vinader styles, including its best-selling diamond, pearl, and gold pieces, as part of the retailer's holiday deals. To treat yourself (or someone very special) to this Kate Middleton-approved brand, scroll below.

Monica Vinader Diamond Essential Tennis Necklace $1,286 $3,215 Save $1,929 A 60 per cent off diamond tennis necklace doesn't come around very often, so when it does, it's best to snap it up. This incredibly elegant necklace features 0.28Cts worth of brilliant solitaire diamonds and gold vermeil casing. $1,286 at Monica Vinader

