Harry and Meghan are launching two new reality shows

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are are getting into the reality television business. The couple is launching two non-fiction programmes on Netflix, which will be unscripted, reality-style shows.

The first will see the former Suits actress “celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship,” the couple said in a statement.

It will be produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Intellectual Property Corporation, the force behind The D’Amelio Show and Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath. Leah Hariton of Selena + Chef will be the showrunner, while Michael Steed, of major projects including My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, will direct.



Meghan will be one of the executive producers, via her and Harry’s company Archewell Productions.

The second series will follow the world of professional polo — a sport close to Harry’s heart, and one in which he actively participates himself. It will capture players performing at the highest level, as well as the social scene surrounding the sport. This show will be produced by Boardwalk Pictures, the production company behind Chef’s Table, Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? and Sex, Love & Goop.

Miloš Balać — who worked on FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, starring Wrexham AFC co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds — will serve as showrunner. Harry and Meghan will again serve as executive producers via their company.

The two projects, currently in the early stages of production, form part of the megadeal the royal couple signed with Netflix in 2020, and which saw the release of their documentary, Harry & Meghan.

The pair, now based in Montecito, California, also have various other projects in the works, including Meghan’s new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which will sell everything from organic fruit jams to jewellery and cookbooks. As far as their TV projects go, the Sussexes are also set to adapt New York Times best-selling romantic novel Meet Me at the Lake into a Netflix film.

