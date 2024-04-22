Lululemon's new Team Canada belt bag is 'perfect for travel' — shop it for under $70
It even has a designated spot for your water bottle.
If you want a belt bag that stands out from the crowd, Lululemon just released one that's very different from their popular Everywhere Belt Bag. As part of the Team Canada collection, the brand introduced the new Team Canada Curved Crossbody Bag 3L for $68. It has a unique design and fits a heck of a lot more than the other belt bags (including a water bottle).
If you're a fan of Lululemon, belt bags or both, this one is a must-have for your collection. Interested in further details? Keep scrolling to find out more.
This belt bag has a secret compartment that'll hold your water bottle, so you can truly enjoy hands-free moments, whether you're hitting the trails or running errands.
The details
This belt bag features the Canadian Olympic Committee logo and has a unique design, different from Lululemon's classic belt bags.
It can hold up to three litres, and it's big enough to hold your water bottle in a hidden drop-down pocket (with hidden shock cords to keep it secure).
It's made of the usual water-repellant nylon fabric, so it's virtually weatherproof.
You can carry it by the top handle or sling it across your waist or chest, thanks to the adjustable strap.
In addition to the main pocket, there's an exterior zippered pocket, and a pull-tab and magnetic closure help keep the bag closed.
Team Canada Curved Crossbody Bag 3L
What reviewers are saying
This Lululemon bag is a new addition and part of the new Team Canada collection. There are only a few reviews, but so far, it holds a five-star average rating.
One shopper says it's "perfect in every sense," adding that it's the "best for travel." They also confirmed that it's "spacious" and "fits a water bottle."
Another reviewer shared that it's their "favourite dog walking bag" since it can hold their dog's water bottle "in the handy pouch." However, they did say they hope it'll "come in other colours."
A third said this bag is "very great" and has a "large capacity."
