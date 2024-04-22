Lululemon's new Team Canada belt bag is 'perfect for travel' — shop it for under $70

We predict this new Lululemon belt bag will be all the rage — shop it for under $70. (Photos via Lululemon)

If you want a belt bag that stands out from the crowd, Lululemon just released one that's very different from their popular Everywhere Belt Bag. As part of the Team Canada collection, the brand introduced the new Team Canada Curved Crossbody Bag 3L for $68. It has a unique design and fits a heck of a lot more than the other belt bags (including a water bottle).

If you're a fan of Lululemon, belt bags or both, this one is a must-have for your collection. Interested in further details? Keep scrolling to find out more.

Lululemon Team Canada Curved Crossbody Bag 3L This belt bag has a secret compartment that'll hold your water bottle, so you can truly enjoy hands-free moments, whether you're hitting the trails or running errands. $68 at Lululemon

The details

This belt bag features the Canadian Olympic Committee logo and has a unique design, different from Lululemon's classic belt bags.

It can hold up to three litres, and it's big enough to hold your water bottle in a hidden drop-down pocket (with hidden shock cords to keep it secure).

It's made of the usual water-repellant nylon fabric, so it's virtually weatherproof.

You can carry it by the top handle or sling it across your waist or chest, thanks to the adjustable strap.

In addition to the main pocket, there's an exterior zippered pocket, and a pull-tab and magnetic closure help keep the bag closed.

Team Canada Curved Crossbody Bag 3L. (Photo via Lululemon)

Team Canada Curved Crossbody Bag 3L $68 at Lululemon

What reviewers are saying

This Lululemon bag is a new addition and part of the new Team Canada collection. There are only a few reviews, but so far, it holds a five-star average rating.

One shopper says it's "perfect in every sense," adding that it's the "best for travel." They also confirmed that it's "spacious" and "fits a water bottle."

Another reviewer shared that it's their "favourite dog walking bag" since it can hold their dog's water bottle "in the handy pouch." However, they did say they hope it'll "come in other colours."

A third said this bag is "very great" and has a "large capacity."

More Lululemon items to shop

Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag $38 at Lululemon

Team Canada Future Legacy Ball Cap $38 at Lululemon

Team Canada Convertible Pant $198 at Lululemon

Two-Tone Canvas Tote Bag Mini 4.5L $108 at Lululemon

Team Canada Men's Convertible Jacket $248 at Lululemon

Team Canada Relaxed-Fit WovenAir Short 9" $98 at Lululemon

Lightweight Tennis Dress $118 at Lululemon

Team Canada Future Legacy Scarf $38 at Lululemon

Align Sweetheart Bra $64 at Lululemon

Team Canada Beyondfeel Women's Running Shoe $198 at Lululemon

Softstreme High-Rise Midi Skirt $118 at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L $44 at Lululemon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.