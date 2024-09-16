Harry Styles debuts a 'micro mullet' haircut at London Fashion Week

In late 2023, Harry Styles caused the biggest riff in fan culture since the dawn of time... he cut his hair! Or rather, shaved it all off in replacement of a buzzcut *shock ripples through the stan nations*. However, just short of a year later, he's now proven that hair comes and goes (quite literally), stepping out over the weekend with a mullet. Ar Haz, Britain's unexpected beauty muse.

On September 13, 2024, Harry attended the S.S. Daley RTW Spring 2025 runway show as part of London's Ready to Wear Fashion Week. Sitting alongside fashion industry giant Anna Wintour, the One Direction alum rocked up with a fresh new 'do and it's one that we're naming the 'micro mullet'.

The micro mullet – or the faded mullet, as some people may call it – is a shorter variation of the classic 80s hairstyle. Harry's 2024 version fades in length towards the bottom of the cut, with the top being the longest part of the style.

It bridges the gap between the trademark mullet and a longer pixie crop, making for the micro mullet hybrid hairstyle. Et voilà!

Making for a punkier edge, Harry has styled the strands on the top of his head with gel. It's giving 90s soft rock and we're so here for it. Blink-182, Busted, McFly and co. eat your hearts out!

