HBO Finally Shared the First Actual 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Footage

From Esquire

After a year and a half of waiting, HBO has finally shared the first look at Game of Thrones Season Eight. It's not a lot, but after so many long months of rumours based off literally nothing, it's going to keep fans occupied for a long time.

Let me explain in great detail these entire five (5!) seconds.

Sansa, in the courtyard of what is presumably Winterfell, says: "Winterfell is yours, your grace." Then, the camera cuts to who she's addressing. It's Jon and Daenerys! They're standing very close together like a happy new couple. She seems pretty polite, given the circumstances of her brother bending the knee to a Targaryen. Who knows if that cheeriness will last. Jon and Daenerys, for their part, just stand there politely

Fin. That's all we get, folks.

Meanwhile, this clip introduces our first look at Damon Lindelof's Watchmen series, which has been pretty secretive up to this point. And that clip is pretty impressive, with a brief look at some of the highly stylized superheroes.

