HBO Finally Shared the First Actual 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Footage

After a year and a half of waiting, HBO has finally shared the first look at Game of Thrones Season Eight. It's not a lot, but after so many long months of rumours based off literally nothing, it's going to keep fans occupied for a long time.
Let me explain in great detail these entire five (5!) seconds.
Sansa, in the courtyard of what is presumably Winterfell, says: "Winterfell is yours, your grace." Then, the camera cuts to who she's addressing. It's Jon and Daenerys! They're standing very close together like a happy new couple. She seems pretty polite, given the circumstances of her brother bending the knee to a Targaryen. Who knows if that cheeriness will last. Jon and Daenerys, for their part, just stand there politely
Fin. That's all we get, folks.
It’s going to be a very good year.- HBO (@HBO) January 7, 2019
Here’s your first look at @GameOfThrones, #Euphoria, @watchmen, #BigLittleLies and more. #HBO2019 pic.twitter.com/7Qblx7ioMh
Meanwhile, this clip introduces our first look at Damon Lindelof's Watchmen series, which has been pretty secretive up to this point. And that clip is pretty impressive, with a brief look at some of the highly stylized superheroes.
('You Might Also Like',)