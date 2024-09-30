Hello, your weekly horoscope is here

Overview: Find the win/win. Monday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction in Libra helps you find a solution that makes you and others happy. Wednesday’s solar eclipse in Libra brings new ways of relating and finding balance. A Venus-Saturn trine this Friday initiates emotional safety and possibly commitment in the relationships where you’d like to see them.

Read your Sun/Rising sign horoscope

Aries

Meet in the middle, Aries. Monday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction inspires you to negotiate between your preferences and someone else’s to reach a strong compromise. Wednesday’s solar eclipse in Libra transforms your relationship with relationships by helping you see opposites differently. Venus forms a trine Saturn on Friday, strengthening trust in your connections.

Taurus

Your routines are vital, Taurus. Monday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction inspires you to see the relationship between your habits and your goals. Wednesday’s solar eclipse in Libra strengthens your well-being and motivates you to commit to a small health goal. This weekend’s Venus-Saturn trine helps you blend friendship and romance in beautiful ways.

Gemini

Express yourself, Gemini! Monday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction helps you share a big truth about yourself. Wednesday’s solar eclipse in Libra gives you a confidence boost based on your bravery earlier in the week. Friday’s Venus-Saturn trine shows how small steps can lead to big career shifts, so stay focused and mindful.

Cancer

What is “home,” Cancer? Monday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction helps you see it as a place within, not outside of you. Wednesday’s solar eclipse in Libra expands this idea and inspires you to view home as self-acceptance, self-love, and living the truth of who you are. Friday’s Venus-Saturn trine encourages a little adventure to broaden your horizons.

Leo

Soften your start-up, Leo. Monday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction reminds you that the beginning of a tough talk determines its direction, so be gentle. Wednesday’s solar eclipse in Libra strengthens your communication skills, from word choice to active listening. Friday’s Venus-Saturn trine is a passionate one, so pursue pleasure with those you trust.

Virgo

Practice what you teach, Virgo. Monday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction inspires you to put a value into practice, bringing you closer to financial success. Wednesday’s solar eclipse in Libra helps you secure some belated birthday cash and improve your financial literacy. Venus forms a trine with Saturn on Friday, encouraging better communication in romantic connections.

Libra

Happy birthday, Libra! Monday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction brings a breakthrough you’ll want to act on. Wednesday’s solar eclipse in your sign is a chance to change the way you see, think, feel, and act. Have an honest conversation with yourself about where you want to grow. Friday’s Venus-Saturn trine brings a sense of calm, routine, and embodiment this weekend.

Scorpio

That’s a wrap, Scorpio! Monday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction concludes a chapter in your story. Wednesday’s solar eclipse in Libra helps you find acceptance in what’s ending so you can move forward with greater hope. This weekend’s Venus-Saturn trine boosts your self-esteem, encouraging you to take a creative risk and feel alive.

Sagittarius

Community is everything, Sag. Monday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction reconnects you with your people for mutual support. Wednesday’s solar eclipse in Libra brings changes in your friendships; some dynamics may end while others begin beautifully. This weekend’s Venus-Saturn trine highlights the connection between your emotions and the values you need to implement to feel better.

Capricorn

You’re a star, Capricorn! Monday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction brings a conversation that acknowledges your talents. Wednesday’s solar eclipse in Libra changes your career through new relationships, helping you fulfil dreams and find greater purpose. This weekend’s Venus-Saturn trine helps you connect with friends to celebrate each other’s progress.

Aquarius

Adventure is calling, Aquarius. Monday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction invites you to explore new spaces and opportunities. Wednesday’s solar eclipse in Libra lifts you from the familiar and mundane, offering the chance to explore the foreign and magical if you’re willing to follow your curiosities. Friday’s Venus-Saturn trine encourages a review of your financial goals and how your career supports or hinders them.

Pisces

What’s your inner-verse, Pisces? Monday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction helps you share your inner world. Wednesday’s solar eclipse in Libra highlights the connection between intimacy and your inner universe. The more you share your inner world, the more intimacy you create. Friday’s Venus-Saturn trine helps you heal and regroup after a week of profound self-disclosure.

