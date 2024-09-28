This “Heritage Floral” 10-Piece Mixing Bowl Set Is on Sale for $30 at Walmart

If you identify as a baker, and you really love to bake, chances are you’re doing it year-round — even in the summer! My best friend is a perfect example; she’s been baking sourdough nearly every week this summer (not that I’m complaining). But the truth is, mixing bowls are useful for so much more than just baking bread. These versatile bowls are perfect for tossing salads, serving snacks, or coating pulled pork in a sweet and spicy BBQ sauce. Even as a non-baker, I can’t live without them.

Whether filling them with popcorn for movie night or using them for meal prep, mixing bowls are some of my most-used kitchen tools. And when fall rolls around, you better believe they get put to work for a little baking, too! If there’s one person whose recipes I love to follow, it’s Ree Drummond — and her Pioneer Woman line offers some fantastic bakeware, including mixing bowls. If your mixing bowls could use an upgrade, consider these gorgeous floral ones — they have nearly 4,000 five-star reviews from Walmart shoppers for a reason!

What Is The Pioneer Woman Melamine Mixing Bowl Set?

Created by Ree Drummond’s The Pioneer Woman line, this 10-piece set of durable melamine mixing bowls is inspired by her beloved cooking blog and picturesque farm life. With a charming floral design available in five patterns (some of which may be sold out), these bowls are both stylish and practical. They’re lightweight and chip- and scratch-resistant, and can nest for easy storage.

This set offers five different sizes and ensures you have the right bowl for every task, from mixing batters and prepping ingredients to serving snacks at special events. Each bowl also includes a matching lid for convenient storage. Perfect for everyday use or special occasions, they bring a touch of farmhouse charm to any kitchen while being fit for almost any culinary need.



What Walmart Reviewers Are Saying

Rating: 4.7/5

“Not only are these bowls beautiful, but they are also durable, and they have lids! Which is why I purchased them … I can beat some pudding with the mixer in the bowl, cover it with the lid, and straight to the fridge. They store inside each other, lids and all, and only take up the room of the largest bowl. You’ve got to get these!” —Lori “Beautiful colorful pick-me-ups for your kitchen! These bowls are a hard plastic, plastic covers that are very snug, and a silicone/rubber ring on the bottom to prevent sliding. Packaged well and came with a little tissue paper between each one. I’m pretty sure you wouldn’t scratch off the color, but it was a nice added protection.” —Mainelady “When I opened the box, how happy to see such beautiful Pioneer Woman storage bowls. Very useful sizes and nice tight-fitting lids. Been such a nice change from the old and busted ugly plastic containers. Each design is so unique and lovely. The bowls are dishwasher-safe but are not microwaveable. I knew this when choosing them and it’s fine, as we couldn’t microwave the old plastic ones either. All in all a great upgrade and look beautiful in the refrigerator too!” —zone4gardens

If you’re already daydreaming about how you’ll use these bowls, chances are you need to grab a set for yourself. There’s a reason over 500 Walmart shoppers buy them daily — they’re gorgeous, useful, and available at a great price!



Buy: The Pioneer Woman Melamine Mixing Bowl Set, $29.50



This post originally appeared on The Kitchn. See it there: This “Beautiful” 10-Piece Mixing Bowl Set Is on Sale for $30 at Walmart

