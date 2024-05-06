Hi, your weekly horoscope is here

Overview: your desires aren’t dangerous. The last of three Mercury-Chiron conjunctions in Aries on Monday helps you accept and express what you want. A sensuous New Moon in Taurus on Tuesday gives you the stability, pleasure, and groundedness you deserve after a chaotic eclipse season. Feel your emotions carefully this weekend under the square between the Moon in Cancer and Mars in Aries.

Read your Sun/Rising sign horoscope:

Aries

Define and declare who you are, Aries. Monday’s Mercury-Chiron conjunction in Aries helps you initiate a new identity. A New Moon in your Taurus-ruled income zone on Tuesday wants your intentions for financial security and how to live into your values. The Moon-Mars square this weekend teaches you the connection between body and heart so you can feel your feelings in powerful ways.

Taurus

Happy birthday, Taurus! Monday’s Mercury-Chiron conjunction in Aries sets you free from the past. The annual New Moon in your sign on Tuesday wants all your birthday wishes. Think about who you want to be, what you want to do, and what you want to have. A Moon-Mars square this weekend helps you stay curious and flexible in the presence of uncertainty and completion.

Gemini

Make peace, Gemini. Monday’s Mercury-Chiron conjunction in Aries highlights how someone in your life reacted from fear, so stay gentle and boundaried. Tuesday’s New Moon in your Taurus-ruled closure zone wants you to highlight the patterns, people, and situations you want to let go of. This weekend’s Moon-Mars square wants self-care to be more collective. Gather your friends and take care of each other.

Cancer

You’re the boss, Cancer. Monday’s Mercury-Chiron conjunction in Aries wants you to take control of a professional situation so you can have freedom. The New Moon in your Taurus-ruled friendship zone on Tuesday wants your intentions on community and belonging. A Moon-Mars square this weekend highlights your emotions as information, but not instruction, around a career concern.

Leo

Have a little faith, Leo. Monday’s Mercury-Chiron conjunction in Aries reminds you that optimism, hope, and faith are helpful survival skills. Tuesday’s New Moon in your Taurus-ruled career sector wants your intentions on work, self-employment, and freedom. This weekend’s Moon-Mars square shows you that when you proactively let go, you create space for better things to come.

Virgo

Intimacy takes work, Virgo. Monday’s Mercury-Chiron conjunction in Aries helps you build the skills to deepen your relationships with trust, commitment, and eroticism. Tuesday’s New Moon in your Taurus-ruled wisdom zone wants your intentions on travel and education. This weekend’s Moon-Mars square inspires you to see which friends are your ride or dies and which ones aren’t (yet).

Libra

Conflict is inevitable, Libra. Monday’s Mercury-Chiron conjunction in Aries normalises disharmony in your relationships and helps you see it as a bridge for closeness. Tuesday’s New Moon in your Taurus-ruled sexuality zone wants your intentions on intimacy and deeper relationships. This weekend’s Moon-Mars square shows you which relationships can help you advance your career in big ways.

Scorpio

It’s the little things, Scorpio. Monday’s Mercury-Chiron conjunction in Aries highlights how small goals on a personal level and small gestures in relationships make a big impact. Tuesday’s New Moon in your Taurus-ruled relationship zone wants your intentions on the giving and receiving of love. The weekend’s Moon-Mars square helps you zoom out a bit so you don’t miss the forest for the trees.

Sagittarius

You’re worthy now, Sag. Monday’s Mercury-Chiron conjunction in Aries highlights your fundamental worthiness for love, joy, and belonging right now as you are. Tuesday’s New Moon in your Taurus-ruled wellbeing zone helps you start new habits for wellness and thriving. A Moon-Mars square this weekend wants you to practice critical awareness by not believing worst-case scenarios.

Capricorn

What are you feeling, Capricorn? Monday’s Mercury-Chiron conjunction in Aries pushes you to express your emotions in vulnerable, imperfect, and brave ways for healing. Tuesday’s New Moon in your Taurus-ruled confidence zone helps you see your vulnerabilities as strength. A Moon-Mars square this weekend shows you which people have earned the right to witness your tenderness.

Aquarius

Clear and compassionate is kind, Aquarius. Monday’s Mercury-Chiron conjunction in Aries helps you speak with more directness and empathy for mutual understanding. Tuesday’s New Moon in Taurus wants your intentions for family, safety, and home. This weekend’s Moon-Mars square inspires you to practice mindfulness and non-reactivity for problem-solving.

Pisces

Embrace the unknown, Pisces. Monday’s Mercury-Chiron conjunction in Aries wants you to live into your values to maximise your tolerance level for uncertainty. Tuesday’s New Moon in Taurus wants your intentions on communication, listening, and understanding. A Moon-Mars square this weekend helps you prioritise embodiment, spaciousness, and calm.

