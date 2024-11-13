Holly Willoughby stuns in figure-hugging black suit during star-studded dinner party

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Holly Willoughby attends the National Television Awards 2022 at The OVO Arena Wembley on October 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Getty)

Holly Willoughby appeared stylish as ever on Tuesday evening while she attended a private dinner at Claridge's Hotel in Mayfair.

The presenter oozed chic in the sleek suit (Splash)

The Dancing on Ice host, 43, donned a chic, black suit that exudes sophistication, with structured shoulders and silk detailing on the collar and blazer buttons. Holly looked sensational, pairing the waist-cinching blazer with matching sleek trousers. She completed the tailored ensemble with classic black heels, a mini shoulder bag adorned with elegant gold accents, and a pair of gold hooped earrings.

Keeping with the minimalist theme, Holly styled her blonde locks in an effortless, low updo with the front two pieces dangled loosely framing her face. She embraced a fresh-faced look, opting for natural makeup with a subtle glossy lip to show off her glowing complexion.

The British presenter beamed while she entered the star-studded soirée in her sharp look.Holly was closely followed by sports commentator Alex Scott, 40, and singer Mabel, 28.

Scott oozed glamour in an oversized white fur coat which she layered over the top of an iridescent, glitzy maxi gown. She paired the stylish look with a matching headscarf and a pair of daring metallic heels. The football presenter fashioned her hair in loose waves while opting for brown winged eyeliner and a nude lip.

However, Mabel kept with Holly's minimalist aesthetic, opting for black two-piece featuring a sheer bodice layered beneath an oversized, long black coat. The singer accessorised the look with a silver metallic mini handbag, a large silver cross necklace and a pair of diamond earrings.

Other notable guests of the night included Daphne Guinness and Bianca Jagger.

The outing marks a rare sighting of the former Celebrity Juice presenter, who recently has been keeping a low-key profile in public and on social media. Holly recently made a stylish return to social media in an A-line floral mini dress by Queens of Archive with black button-up detail and a matching velvet collar with puff ball sleeves.

Holly is currently awaiting the 2025 season of Dancing on Ice, which she is set to host alongside Stephen Mulhern. The former This Morning presenter is also set to host the upcoming Netflix series, Bear Hunt, starring Bear Grylls.