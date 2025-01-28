12 ways to eat more cheaply and healthily as food prices rise

As food prices increase, again, many of us are looking to cut costs where we can while still eating well. (Getty Images)

Food prices have seen their fastest monthly jump since April last year with experts warning this is an "early sign of what is to come".

Food prices overall increased by 0.5% between December and January, while the price of ambient food (foods that can be stored at room temperature) saw a 1% jump as prices spiked for sugary products, chocolates and alcohol. That's according to figures provided to the PA news agency by the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

The news comes as it was revealed earlier this month that food prices are set to rise by an average of 4.2% in the latter half of the year.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said there was “little hope of prices going anywhere but up” as retailers faced higher national insurance (NI), National Living Wage and new packaging costs.

But news of increasing prices will no doubt come as a disappointment for many families already struggling with the cost of living crisis and those trying to do the weekly big shop on an already strained budget.

However, with a little planning it is possible to find healthy yet purse-friendly ways to feed the family. By prioritising seasonal items and frozen foods and limiting processed and UPF options, you can help cut your food bill while also being health-forward.

With food prices rising many of us are worried about eating healthily on a budget. (Getty Images)

Ways to eat more healthily on a budget

Plan meals in advance

Planning is one of the most powerful tools when it comes to eating healthily and cheaply. "By planning your meals for the week, you can avoid impulse buys and reduce food waste," explains chef and nutrition coach, Lisa Marley. "Stick to your list, and try to plan meals around versatile ingredients that you can use across several dishes."

Cook from scratch

Pre-packaged meals and takeaways can be convenient but are often more expensive and less nutritious. "Cooking from scratch, especially with simple ingredients like grains, beans, and frozen vegetables, can be very cost-effective while giving you full control over what you’re eating," Marley explains.

Utilise your freezer

Fresh produce is great, but it can go off quickly. Frozen fruits and vegetables, however, are just as nutritious and can last longer, meaning fewer trips to the supermarket. "Also, stock up on store cupboard essentials like rice, pasta, oats, lentils, and tinned tomatoes," Marley adds. "These ingredients are cheap and can be used in a wide range of dishes."

Utilising your freezer can help you save money. (Getty Images)

Incorporate plant-based

Plant-based meals can be much cheaper than meat-based ones, and they’re often just as nutritious. "Beans, lentils, chickpeas, and tofu are budget-friendly protein options, and vegetables like carrots, squash, and cabbage are often very affordable," Marley explains.

Buy staples in bulk

When it comes to things like oats, grains, or lentils, buying in bulk can save you a lot of money. "Many supermarkets and health food stores offer bulk buys, and while the initial investment might be higher, you’ll be able to make multiple meals from those bulk items, saving you money in the long run," Marley explains.

Make the most of leftovers

Marly suggests saving any leftover/unused portions for future meals. "You can transform yesterday’s dinner into a lunch for the next day or repurpose them into new dishes," she explains. "For example, roast vegetables one night, and the next day, use them in a soup or a salad."

Go seasonal

Seasonal produce is often cheaper and fresher. "You can make a big difference in your shopping bill by buying fruits and vegetables that are in season," Marley explains. "Local farmer’s markets or reduced-price sections in supermarkets can also help with this."

Buying seasonal foods can also help save money on your food bill. (Getty Images)

Prep your own snacks

Processed snacks, while tempting, are often high in sugars, fats, and empty calories, and they tend to be overpriced. "Instead, prepare snacks at home like homemade popcorn, roasted chickpeas, or vegetable sticks with hummus," Marley suggests.

Ferment or preserve foods

Fermenting and preserving foods is a fantastic way to reduce waste, make your food go further, and support your gut health at the same time. "For example, you can turn leftover veggies into fermented pickles or make your own yogurt at home—it’s surprisingly simple and satisfying," explains nutritional therapist, Hannah Neville Green.

Fermenting foods is another expert-backed tip for healthy yet purse-friendly eating. (Getty Images)

Prioritise whole foods

Base your meals around affordable, nutrient-dense staples like oats, rice, lentils, beans, and frozen vegetables. "These are often cheaper than processed options and provide a solid foundation for balanced meals," suggests health coach, Sarah Stannard.

Shop smart

Food prices may be in the rise, but not all supermarkets are created equal. "Compare prices at different stores, explore budget-friendly supermarkets, and look out for discounts on items close to their sell-by date," explains Stannard.

Make some DIY basics

Stannard says making your own sauces, dressings, or snacks like granola bars can be much cheaper than buying pre-packaged versions.

