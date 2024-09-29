How to properly clean and store your outdoor patio furniture for fall and winter, according to an expert

How do you clean an outdoor rug? What about outdoor windows? Or the barbecue? We asked an expert for some tips.

Here's how to best prepare your patio and barbecue for the seasons ahead (Getty).

The leaves are starting to fall, which means it's time to pack up your patio furniture and prepare for winter. However, many Canadians tend to neglect this crucial task. A survey reveals that 74 per cent of Canadians admit they don’t clean their outdoor areas as often as they should, despite understanding the benefits of a tidy space — such as enhanced peace of mind, increased motivation, and that undeniable feel-good factor. With our comprehensive cleaning guide for outdoor spaces, including how to clean patio furniture and those hard-to-reach spots on the barbecue, you can stay organized and ready for spring when it arrives.

Below, cleaning expert Dionne Livingstone from Home Spritz shares insider tips for cleaning outdoor living areas and furniture, ensuring everything is in tip-top shape for storage and ready for when spring returns.

How to clean patio furniture

One of the most overlooked aspects of preparing for winter is thoroughly cleaning and drying your furniture, as well as deep-cleaning cushions before storage. Without proper care, your furniture can become prone to mould and mildew.

For patio furniture, Livingstone says it’s important to "wash it down completely, including the frames." As for fabric cushions, “You can spot treat those with regular laundry products. Dawn dish soap is [also] wonderful for stains on furniture,” she tells Yahoo Canada.

Before storing wicker and metal furniture, Livingstone advises using a mild soap for cleaning and adds, “Murphy's oil soap works well for wicker." Additionally, "wicker is not great in winter, so it should be stored inside the garage, basement, or shed. You should cover these items to protect them while they are stored.” She notes that metal or cast patio furniture follows the same guidelines: “Store it inside and away from winter elements like snow and salted areas to preserve its longevity.”

She cautions that washing is just the first step —the “most important” part is making sure that everything is dry. Livingstone explains, “Make sure the furniture and fabric cushions are dry; otherwise, by spring, you'll be dealing with mould.” She adds that washing and drying are crucial to protecting your outdoor furniture from developing mould in storage because “moisture stays, even in colder temperatures.”

Livingstone says it’s important to "wash it down [your furniture] completely, including the frames" (Getty).

Livingstone also advises not to wait too long in the season to start cleaning because the best way to completely dry off any moisture is by “using one of the nice sunny days.” She says, “Typically, you need one or two excellent days of sunshine at this time of year to make sure they're thoroughly dry. But you can move ahead with the fall reset by letting your furniture and cushions sit in a garage, basement, or laundry room. Even a utility room — wherever the air can flow freely around them. You may need an extra day or so because the environment inside your house is different than outside.”

Once completely dry, Livingstone says that patio furniture can be safely stored in “larger bags or coverings to store patio furniture.”

How to clean outdoor rugs

If you're big on outdoor décor, you're likely dealing with packing away an outdoor rug as well. Like an indoor rug, an outdoor one requires seasonal cleanup by “vacuuming or shaking off.” Livingstone adds, "Rugs can be hosed off for minor dust or dirt stains."

"Tougher stains can be removed with mild soaps like dish soap. If any mould persists, a soft-bristled brush can be used with mild soap and vinegar to brush out the stain gently," she explains. "The rug should be well-rinsed and dried, flipping it over at least once to ensure both sides are thoroughly dry before rolling it up for storage.”

How to clean the barbecue and grill

The end of fall also signals the close of prime barbecue season, and like any outdoor furniture, it’s essential to clean and store your barbecue to ensure it's ready for use next summer.

"At the end of the season, make sure that you clean the barbecue inside and out. Use a quality grill cleaner to clean off the cooking grates," Livingstone tells Yahoo Canada (Getty).

"At the end of the season, make sure that you clean the barbecue inside and out. Use a quality grill cleaner to clean off the cooking grates," Livingstone tells Yahoo Canada. "The same cleaner can be used for the flame covers underneath,” she explains.

The barbecue should be completely dismantled and cleaned. “This ensures thorough removal of any excess grease, food drippings, and barbecue sauce, as they can collect at the bottom and potentially cause a fire if not properly cleaned.”

“Remove the covers and clean up the debris, excess grease, and oil from the bottom — use a degreaser or grill cleaner for this. Scrub the grills in the kitchen or utility sink (to avoid a mess) using a grill brush to ensure they’re hygienically safe to cook on,” she adds. “Once cleaned, rinse everything thoroughly using a microfiber rag and some clean water.”

And since barbecues are used less frequently during the winter, Livingstone advises regular “light cleaning” for maintenance.

How to clean outdoor windows

The end of fall is the right time to grab your cleaning wand for windows, according to Livingstone. “Windows should be cleaned when it’s no colder than about 10 degrees Celsius. Otherwise, you’ll struggle to get them clean,” she explains.

She also highlights the importance of cleaning your window screens: “People often forget about their screens, and that’s crucial because windows are open much more in the summer, which invites dust that sticks to the screens, making them messy. So, the same time you’re scrubbing your outside windows, it’s a good time to clean the screens as well.”

It’s time to take out your cleaning supplies and get ready for a proper fall reset. This will ensure you're all set for the winter and won’t have to double back come summer — your future self will thank you!

