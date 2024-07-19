Hunter McGrady says she was 'utterly miserable' as a 'size 2/4': 'Weight loss doesn't always equate to confidence'

"The moment I stopped equating being the smallest version of myself with success, my life truly began," the 31-year-old model said.

Hunter McGrady is speaking out about GLP-1 prescription drugs and weight loss. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Hunter McGrady is speaking out about the importance of self acceptance at any size. On Thursday, the Sports Illustrated model took to Instagram to discuss weight loss and Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists, prescription drugs, like Ozempic, that are often used to treat diabetes and obesity.

The 31-year-old shared side-by-side photos of herself, one when she was a teenager as a size 2/4 and another at her current plus size. McGrady referenced an episode of her podcast, "The Model Citizen" podcast where she discussed friends who have taken GLP-1 medications to lose weight, but still felt unhappy.

"The other day, my sister and I shared a podcast clip discussing how weight loss doesn’t always equate to confidence," she began. "Often, it can lead to disappointment because you’ve followed all the advice and still don’t feel confident."

McGrady said although she supports people’s decision to take the medications, she’s received “countless messages from women who feel the same” after taking GLP-1s and “struggling with self worth.

The mom-of-two, who says her weight has fluctuated, was “utterly miserable” when she was a size 2/4 in her teens. McGrady said she struggled to “find anything she loved” about herself because she hadn’t done “the inner work.”

“Sixteen years later, I’ve embraced the journey of self-discovery. I’ve learned to accept that my body will always change, and it’s up to me to decide how I feel about it and myself,” she continued. “The moment I stopped equating being the smallest version of myself with success, my life truly began.”

McGrady told her followers that “confidence is an inside job” and a “daily commitment to seeing and loving yourself, regardless of your weight.”

Sisters Michaela McGrady (left) and Hunter McGrady (right) co-host "The Model Citizen Podcast." (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

The message earned praise from followers who thanked the model for her honest take.

“It’s an inside job,” wrote Canadian influencer Sarah Nicole Landry, also known as The Birds Papaya. “Fully believe this.”

“Really resonating with you saying [that] your smallest version doesn’t equal success. Perfectly said and so relatable,” one person said.

“This is the first time I’ve looked at a photo of someone thinner in their youth and been like wow you look so much better, happier, as a curvy woman,” another wrote. “That makes me stop and think about myself and how I’ve torn my body down bc I don’t look like my 25-year-old self. Not anymore! Confidence is sexy!”

Earlier this week, McGrady and her sister and podcast co-host, Michaela McGrady, spoke to influencer and Megababe founder Katie Sturino about GLP-1s, weight loss and confidence.

The women agreed that realizing women in smaller bodies were equally as unhappy with themselves as people in larger bodies was a game-changer for them in understanding the no-win structure of diet culture.

“We’re all going through these things,” Hunter said in agreement. “So why are we acting like these drugs are going to be the be all and end all? It’s not. And I can’t wait until we get to a point where we realize that.”

