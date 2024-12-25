I tested hundreds of anti-aging products in 2024 — here's my secret Amazon haul

I'm spilling all my private scores, including an $8 collagen hair mask and the tightening neck cream I wouldn't want to live without.

The secret's out: Here are the products that are actually worth your money. (Amazon)

Even as a longtime beauty editor with access to new, exciting products, I get into ruts with my skin- and hair-care routines. I find myself using the same dozen or so favorites until things start to get a little stale. However, over the past year, I tested hundreds of products and found a few stellar new-to-me anti-aging skin-care products, along with hair masks and hair dryers that have transformed my middle-aged strands.

While there were several snake-oil misses in this year's trying-and-buying spree, I also unearthed some truly effective finds. They include high-quality exfoliators and serums I'd forgotten, plus buzzy products I found shockingly effective that will now become part of my regular regimen. Scroll for the gems from Amazon that I'll be scooping up on repeat.

Amazon Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment Every once in a while, an internet-famous product comes along that I think will never in 100 years work — and then I am pleasantly surprised (okay, more like shocked) when it does. Such was the case with this strange little tube of a TikTok-famous collagen and protein hair mask from Elizavecca. It's a repairing treatment that's meant to render even the driest, most straw-like hair into silky strands. You work it into your hair after shampooing and, after 5-15 minutes, the before-and-after is seriously profound. My thin, dry, longtime dyed-blonde mane was bouncy, soft and smooth as a satin sheet and, best of all, didn't feel weighed down. Though it does make your hair slightly greasier than normal, the conditioning impact is worth it — my results lasted for weeks. $8 at Amazon

Amazon StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream StriVectin has been in the prestige skin-care game for decades, and over the years, the brand has built a reputation for thoughtfully formulated anti-aging products made with the highest-quality ingredients. This popular, dermatologist-recommended tightening cream was specifically created to address the slack, sagging skin on the neck — an area that loses collagen and fatty tissue faster than the face. It's thick and emollient, and it really sinks into neck skin without pilling or feeling sticky. This is a luxurious product that helps with crepey texture and the appearance of "tech neck" lines. $11 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $15 at Ulta Beauty$15 at Kohl's

Amazon CosRx Niacinamide 15% Peptide Booster Set Speaking of peptides, this potent peptide toner and serum set is made by beloved K-beauty brand CosRx — yes, the same brand that has popularized snail mucin. It uses ingredients like niacinamide, which have been clinically proven to help smooth rough skin texture over time. $35 at Amazon

Amazon Albolene Face Moisturizer and Makeup Remover Albolene's inconspicuous, no-frills moisturizing face cleanser is one of those in-the-know beauty secrets, a product you'd never think to buy for yourself until a friend said, "YOU MUST GET THIS. IT'S CHANGED MY LIFE." Well, I am that friend, telling you that this lush, velvety, mild, no-fragrance cream is about to transform your entire nighttime skin-care routine and make your face a whole lot softer and happier in the process. The gentle, century-old cleansing product removes makeup effortlessly, without water (though you can choose to take it off by using a damp washcloth or cotton pad). It's particularly effective for older women concerned with damaging delicate under-eye areas and causing fine lines by scrubbing away mascara and eyeliner. It's also safe for all skin types. Trust me, if you buy it now, it will become a can't-live-without beauty staple on your bathroom shelves and — if you're a good friend — those of every woman you know. $10 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $10 at Walmart$15 at Rite Aid

Amazon Bioderma Micellar Water For those who don't know: Micellar water is not a scammy way to make you pay more for water, but a combination of water plus skin-moisturizing ingredients like glycerin and something called "surfactants" that are like magnets for dirt. Micellar water is the product you want to remove the daily grime from your face: It's super lightweight and mild enough to use on any kind of skin. It's especially good for cleansing older skin — it makes makeup removal a breeze so you're not pulling or rubbing and potentially causing fine lines. We can't really talk about micellar water without talking about Bioderma, "the original inventor of micellar technology," according to the brand. This is not only my fellow beauty editor Marie Lodi's favorite makeup remover of the year, but it also boasts 45,000 five-star reviews (including "Quite literally a FREAKING GODSEND!"). In short, this is a stellar product at a great price. $13 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $13 at Target$11 at Walgreens

Amazon Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Face Serum Sunday Riley's Good Genes is one of the most effective beauty products I've ever tried, and this six-month supply will last you. Honestly, I like this skin-rejuvenating serum so much that if I had to pick one desert-island beauty product (outside of sunscreen), it would be this. The lactic acid treatment gently yet effectively exfoliates dull surface skin, promoting cell turnover and giving even the dullest, dreariest complexion a healthy, vibrant glow. It also smooths and plumps rough texture and clarifies uneven tone. My skin never looks better than when I use this every night, and a little goes a long way. $30 at Macy's Explore More Buying Options $43 at Amazon$43 at Ulta Beauty

Amazon T3 AireLuxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer and Brush Set I picked up this stellar hairdryer on a whim during Prime Day and I've been nothing but impressed since. It's lightweight and easy to use with five heat settings and three speeds, and it works with ion-generated energy that dries my hair stunningly fast (there's also a handy button for a "cool shot" at the end, which further helps tame frizz). In addition to the top-rated dryer, this set includes a high-quality detangling paddle brush that works for all hair types and a 2.5-inch round brush for professional-grade styling. $150 at Macy's Explore More Buying Options $200 at Amazon$200 at Ulta Beauty

Amazon CosRx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence This beloved snail mucin from CosRx is excellent for evening skin tone and making your face look softer and brighter overall. It's won multiple awards, has over 57,000 five-star Amazon reviews and impresses most beauty editors I know. After using it for the first time (here's my full review), my face was noticeably dewier, and other users have boasted about its ability to hydrate, repair and improve dullness in the skin — all of which helps wrinkles look less deep and crepey. When I tried it again this month, after a medi-spa laser treatment, it soothed and calmed my skin as it healed, lending a healthy sheen. $20 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $30 at Woot

Amazon CosRx Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream I know, I know. It's a third CosRx product, but you shouldn't sleep on this, Yahoo's pick for the best moisturizer of the year. A favorite among the K-beauty crowd, it's perfect for winter as it packs and seals moisture into dry, dehydrated skin. I love it for its lightweight, fast-absorbing formula and antioxidant ingredients. After testing dozens of face lotions, I honestly believe this moisturizer is more effective than brands that cost 10 times as much, including luxury lines like La Mer. In addition to hyaluronic acid, it contains vitamin tree water (also known as sea buckthorn), which is filled with vitamins, amino acids and fatty acids that help strengthen the skin barrier and increase hydration even more. The midrange price is the cherry on top. $20 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $25 at Ulta Beauty$25 at Dermstore

Amazon Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel Treatment Pads I hate how much I love these skin-transforming, expensive-as-hell exfoliating pads. I hate that I have yet to find a product that works as well, and I hate that, while, yes, I would like to retire with financial dignity, I may continue to spend $65 on a beauty product just because it makes my 51-year-old skin glow. But as my grandmother once said, "We must suffer to be beautiful." These pads are made from a chemical exfoliator that does its magic via a two-step process. You use the first pad, which is soaked with five different AHA and BHA acids to lift away dead skin cells, then follow up with the second pad, which has retinol to fight wrinkles and lines. When I use these pads consistently, my skin looks phenomenal, as if I’ve gotten a facial every single day. If you find this version too harsh for your face, there are two other types: Ultra Gentle for dry and sensitive skin and Extra Strength for oily skin, which is good for dark spots. $65 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.