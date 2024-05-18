I wore these $59 Amazon sneakers for 12 hours a day on vacation — and they're actually so comfortable

For my 40th birthday, my husband surprised me with a pair of Christian Louboutin's iconic red-bottom heels. They are, without a doubt, the most comfortable high heels I have ever owned. However, I can’t remember the last time I actually wore them.

Nowadays, I'm all about reliable reinforced soles that help me keep up with my rambunctious rascals (we have two young kiddos), much like these STQ Walking Shoes from Amazon Canada. These slip-on sneakers and their breathable foam insoles got me through 12-hour days at Disney. When my son’s Dole Whip spilled all over my feet in line for Big Thunder Mountain, I just tossed the shoes into the wash and they were as good as new by morning. Obviously, I still adore my luxurious Louboutins, but for day-to-day wear, this supportive shoe is great for walking around, biking, backyard baseball games and more.

Why they're great

They're well-ventilated: The breathable mesh of this stylish sneaker is perfect for a gal like me and her sweaty feet. The memory foam insole also keeps my high arches securely supported, and the soft cushioning really does make me feel like I am walking on air. Thanks to years of ballet, I also have weak ankles, but with these lightweight shoes, I can walk for hours and feel no pain at all.

I love the platform sole: I'm a huge fan of the added height and comfort of a platform sole, and this one is made of a durable, non-slip material. Whether I'm chasing after my kids or my sister's dog, I know that my shoes will keep up.

There are several colour options: I chose the shoe in all black, as it hides dirt and goes with everything, but there are six colourways available.

They're super comfortable, even after hours of wear: Amazon reviewers agree that this shoe is top-notch. One shopper said that STQ's walking shoe is their "go-to" for errands and weekend activities. Others said the "super comfortable" and "fabulous" shoe feels like "wearing slippers." One person said that they work on their feet all day, but this shoe makes all the difference, calling it the "most comfortable" sneaker they have ever purchased.

Where there's room for improvement

A tighter fit would be nice: Listen, as long as a sneaker is comfortable and decent-looking, I'm pretty much sold, but I do wish this one was slightly snugger. I like to wear really thin socks, especially in the summer, and it's just a teensy bit looser around my foot than I would like. Mind you, when I wear my thicker athletic socks the sneaks fit like a glove.

They're not great for working out: I wouldn't wear these shoes for exercising on the treadmill, my workout of choice, as they don't give you quite the same support for endurance sprinting as a pair of lace-up running shoes.

They're not super stylish: A certain sister of mine may have commented that the shoes had a slightly orthopedic look to them, and I'm not going to say she's totally wrong. I do think they look cuter in lighter colours, but my preference is still a darker hue.

They lose their shape quickly: One reviewer did mention that the shoes "stretched" out very quickly, making them looser than they would have liked.

They're noisy: Another Amazon reviewer said that while they liked the shoes and found them very comfortable, the sneakers squeaked a lot when they first tried them out. They said the noise was so annoying they actually sent them back. I also noticed they were a little squeaky at first, but that quickly subsided after my first game of hide-and-seek at the park with my kids.

I wore these comfortable (and affordable) sneakers on a recent vacation and now they're a travel essential (Photos via Sarah DiMuro).

What Amazon reviewers say

With nearly 800 reviews and a 4.3-star average rating, shoppers have a lot to say about these slip-on sneakers.

One shopper, who describes the shoes as being "very comfortable," also notes that they're a good option for "plantar fasciitis."

Others were impressed by how well the shoes "held up" over time, with one reviewer dubbing them the "perfect purchase."

A few customers did mention some struggles slipping them on and were disappointed the shoes weren't as "hands-free" as advertised.

Some commented that the sizing was a bit big and the shoes "slipped off" their feet and were unwearable. However, others said they fit perfectly and ran true to size — so take all reviews with a grain of salt.

The verdict

I've been wearing my STQ platform sneakers for the past few months, and aside from having to wear slightly thicker socks, I have no real complaints. I love how easily they slip on as I'm heading out the door for errands and school drop-offs, and while they aren't the sexiest shoes I own, they're cute in their own right.

I'll stick with my Adidas runners for my vigorous treadmill workouts, but as far as an everyday sneaker goes, this one is a perfect fit.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.