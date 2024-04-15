"I'm 22 - I'm raising my two siblings and my own baby after my mum suddenly died"

Meet the 22-year-old who put her legal career on hold to raise her two siblings as well as her own baby - after her mother's sudden death. Nicole-Jade Campbell had her world tipped upside down after her mum, Tammy Campbell, suddenly died at just 42. But she immediately stepped up to care for her teenagers brothers Rocky and Leo Price, 16 and 14 - despite being a mum to her five-month-old daughter. She took them in with her partner, Daniel Ambrus, 30, a security guard, at their home in Skegness, Lincolnshire. She has even put a halt on pursuing a career in law to focus on providing for her family.