I'm a pro shopper — here's my wishlist from Lululemon's We Made Too Much drop
Don't miss this rare chance to scoop up ultra-soft leggings, hoodies and more for up to 50% off.
Amazon Prime Day may be happening right now but that's not the only retailer that has epic deals right now. If you're a fan of Lululemon, you know discounts on the brand are hard to come by. Famous for its ridiculously durable, eye-catching leggings, Lulu doesn't need markdowns for its stuff to fly off the shelves. Well, consider this your lucky day, because the athleisure chain has dropped a bunch of new items into its We Made Too Much section, which is packed with awesome finds from all categories. The prices are jaw-dropping: Some leggings are down to $69 from $128. Want to get even luckier — as in getting early access to new-product drops? Get a free Lululemon Membership.
Align High-Rise Pants with Pockets, 25"$69$128Save $59
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L$39$48Save $9
Ribbed Softstreme Mid-Rise Pant 32"$99$148Save $49
Swiftly Tech Relaxed-Fit Polo Shirt$64$88Save $24
Align Dress$99$148Save $49
Restfeel Women's Slide Graphic$49$58Save $9
Align Low-Rise Flared Pant 32.5"$79$118Save $39
Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0$59$78Save $19
Ribbed Cotton Modal Cut-Out Dress$89$128Save $39
Softstreme High-Rise Short 4"$49$78Save $29
Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie$89$118Save $29
Ribbed Softstreme Cropped Tank Top$39$58Save $19
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant$69$118Save $49
Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe$59$128Save $69
Everlux Asymmetrical Tennis Tank Top$39$68Save $29
Align Sweetheart Bra, Light Support$49$58Save $9
Swift Speed High-Rise Tight, 28"$69$128Save $59
Enough chitchat — it's time to shop! Check out the discounts we're eyeing or shop the entire section. While prices vary by color and size, those shown below are the lowest starting prices. Our advice? Get clicking — there's no telling how long these scores will last.
These are hands down the softest, comfiest leggings you'll ever wear. They're ideal for low-impact workouts or just hanging out at home. Even better? They have pockets.
Tote around all your essentials in this extra-large version of the popular Everywhere Belt Bag. The water-repellant bag has an adjustable strap and a two way zipper so you can quickly access your stuff.
These cozy sweats are perfect for those days that you just want to lounge around all day. They have an ultra-soft ribber texture that will keep you super comfortable.
Hit the golf course in style in this cute polo shirt. It has a seamless construction to prevent chafing and a relaxed fit that prevents you from feeling constricted.
Made from the same luxuriously soft material as the bestselling leggings, this workout dress will take you from the yoga studio or tennis court to brunch in a snap. The built-in shorts have pockets, and there's an open-back waistband for bathroom breaks.
Slip into comfort with these ultra-cushioned slide sandals. The foam midsole gives them a plush feel, while the rubber outsole offers good traction.
These easy, breezy pants have a flared silhouette that makes them perfect for chilling and low-impact workouts. We love the hidden pockets to hold essentials.
Sleek and sporty meet in this bright running top, and we are so here for it. It's silky-soft, sweat-wicking, quick-drying and ultra-breathable. Bonus: the long-sleeve top is has a seamless construction to prevent chafing.
This cute and casual dress is great for muggy summer days. It has a built-in bra (so that's one last thing to throw on) and a back cut-out for extra airflow to keep you cool.
Summer fun beckons! These quick-drying shorts have a relaxed fit that makes them equally great for workouts and errands. And we can't get over the pretty peach bellini color.
This cute cropped hoodie is perfect for days when it's chilly in the morning but warm in the afternoon — just tie it around your waist. Bonus: The topper has an elastic zipper pull that doubles as an emergency hair tie!
This ultra-soft tank is quick-drying and machine-washable. It comes in four colors, but some are disappearing fast.
These trendy flares are stretchy enough for all your fanciest yoga moves and cozy enough for a day of couch-bound binge-watching.
Slip into these cushiony kicks when you want your feet to feel the love. The rubber sole has great traction and the plush insole puts a bounce in your step as you pound the pavement.
This stylish tank has a built-in shelf bra and is made from Lululemon's Everlux fabric (which is the brand's fastest-drying material ever). It feels cool on the inside and soft on the outside and offers enough support for medium-impact activities like tennis.
How pretty is this bright pink bra? It offers enough support for low-impact activities like yoga and Pilates. Bonus: You can add or remove fabric cups, depending on the coverage you want.
Designed for running, these high-rise leggings have a contoured waistband that won't slip down as you move. There's a pocket at the back, and the seams are on the outside to prevent chafing on summer's sweatiest days.