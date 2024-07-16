I'm a pro shopper — here's my wishlist from Lululemon's We Made Too Much drop

Don't miss this rare chance to scoop up ultra-soft leggings, hoodies and more for up to 50% off.

Amazon Prime Day may be happening right now but that's not the only retailer that has epic deals right now. If you're a fan of Lululemon, you know discounts on the brand are hard to come by. Famous for its ridiculously durable, eye-catching leggings, Lulu doesn't need markdowns for its stuff to fly off the shelves. Well, consider this your lucky day, because the athleisure chain has dropped a bunch of new items into its We Made Too Much section, which is packed with awesome finds from all categories. The prices are jaw-dropping: Some leggings are down to $69 from $128. Want to get even luckier — as in getting early access to new-product drops? Get a free Lululemon Membership.

Enough chitchat — it's time to shop! Check out the discounts we're eyeing or shop the entire section. While prices vary by color and size, those shown below are the lowest starting prices. Our advice? Get clicking — there's no telling how long these scores will last.

Lululemon Align Dress $99 $148 Save $49 Made from the same luxuriously soft material as the bestselling leggings, this workout dress will take you from the yoga studio or tennis court to brunch in a snap. The built-in shorts have pockets, and there's an open-back waistband for bathroom breaks. $99 at Lululemon

Lululemon Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie $89 $118 Save $29 This cute cropped hoodie is perfect for days when it's chilly in the morning but warm in the afternoon — just tie it around your waist. Bonus: The topper has an elastic zipper pull that doubles as an emergency hair tie! $89 at Lululemon

Lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe $59 $128 Save $69 Slip into these cushiony kicks when you want your feet to feel the love. The rubber sole has great traction and the plush insole puts a bounce in your step as you pound the pavement. $59 at Lululemon