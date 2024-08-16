I'm almost 50, but I look 10 years younger thanks to this CeraVe eye cream — and it's on sale

Shoppers say it "reduced hyperpigmentation" and works "way better than expensive eye creams."

I've used CeraVe’s Eye Repair Cream for several months — here's my honest review. (Photos via Sarah DiMuro and Amazon)

When I turned 40, with a baby on the way, it became much more challenging to conceal the puffy eyes and dark circles of a sleepless night. A few years later, I added another kiddo, and tired eyes became my trademark look.

I tried dozens of products to revive the delicate under-eye area, but it wasn't until CeraVe's Eye Repair Cream — which is currently on sale on Amazon Canada — that I actually started to notice long-term improvements. As someone with easily irritated eyes, this lightweight cream is my daily go-to, especially during the humid days of summer. So, when my four-year-old is up at 3 a.m. with an ear infection, CeraVe's eye cream will help to hide the evidence of a sleepless night.

I'm not the only one who loves this affordable beauty product — according to our data, hundreds of Yahoo readers also snapped it up. Read on to find out why I'm obsessed and to see more beauty products on sale on Amazon.

The details

This fragrance-free, ophthalmologist-tested eye cream contains three essential ceramides and hydrating hyaluronic acid. It's made with a patented delivery system that continually releases the ingredients so your eyes stay moisturized all day long. With continued regular use, you will notice a reduction in dark circles and under-eye puffiness.

Apply a few dots of the cream to your under-eye area in the morning and evening, and gently smooth until fully absorbed. It works great alone or under makeup.

The CeraVe eye cream, developed with dermatologists, is non-comedogenic and great for all skin types.

What I like about it

It's great for sensitive eyes: I love how the CeraVe cream moisturizes without irritating my sensitive eyes. It absorbs quickly and is a great primer for my under-eye concealer. Each application requires just a few dots of the product, so the little tube goes a long way.

Dermatologist-approved: I also appreciate that the product has been recognized by the Canadian Dermatology Association and has been well-tested by experts. It's not just some gimmicky eye cream but one that has a lot of science behind it, which matters to me.

Great for hyperpigmentation: With more than 3,900 reviews and a 4.3-star rating, it's clear I am not the only one who swears by this hydrating cream. One shopper said they wished they had found it sooner as it significantly "reduced hyperpigmentation" under their eyes. They stated that their under-eye area became 30 per cent lighter, which they say is a "big win."

Not greasy: Another reviewer mentions how "non-greasy" the cream is and that it doesn't irritate sensitive eyes, while another person calls it a "wonderful product."

Here's my honest review of CeraVe's Eye Repair Cream (Photos via Sarah DiMuro)

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $22 $26 Save $4 See at Amazon

Room for improvement

It's not a quick-fix eye cream: This product is great, but it's not a fast-acting wonder cream. You need to use it for several weeks, if not months, to see any remarkable improvements. Also, you can't skip applications, or it will set your results back. Commit to using it for a solid six months before you assess if it's working for you.

Some Amazon reviewers mentioned they saw no visible difference after a few weeks; however, from personal experience, the cream takes time to do its thing. I promise, if you stick with it, your under-eye area will improve — just don't give up!

It's not as hydrating as other eye creams: The eye cream could be a tad thicker; however, it probably wouldn't absorb as well if it was. CeraVe has a unique formula that may take a while to work, but once it does, it's great. My advice? Don't throw in the towel just yet.

What reviewers are saying

With more than 2,400 five-star reviews, I am far from the only fan of CeraVe's Eye Repair Cream.

One reviewer, who has struggled with "hollow eyes" and "hyperpigmentation" their "whole life," says the eye cream has made their under-eye area "about 30 per cent lighter" — a "big win" for them.

They write that their dark eye bags are "barely noticeable" after applying makeup. "I will definitely be buying [it] again."

Another shopper agrees it's a "great cream for dark circles," adding that it works "way better than expensive eye creams."

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $22 $26 Save $4 See at Amazon

"Every dollar spent on it is worth it," they write.

"My advice," echoes a third shopper: "Throw out all your expensive skin care" and only buy CeraVe products.

They're "reasonably priced," and, importantly, "they work."

Despite thousands of five-star reviews, some warn it's "not a miracle product" and agree it can take a few months to show noticeable results.

The verdict

I love CeraVe products, and this one is no exception. It's gentle on my eye area, and after using it for a few months straight, I saw significant improvements in my dark circles and under-eye puffiness.

That said, if you are looking for something to quickly erase a night out with the girls or a long overseas flight, this is probably not going to provide the quick fix you need. This lightweight cream will yield results, but it's going to take some time. If you commit to using it twice a day for the next six months, I'm certain you will be impressed with what you see (and don't see) under your eyes in the morning.

More Amazon beauty deals & bestsellers

Not for you? Shop more of Amazon's best beauty deals of the day below.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System $300 $350 Save $50 See at Amazon

KEYCONCEPTS Pimple Patches (120 Patches) $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

LUXROS Eyelash Serum $27 $50 Save $23 See at Amazon

Shark SpeedStyle RapidGloss Finisher and High-Velocity Dryer $200 $250 Save $50 See at Amazon

THAYERS Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Unscented Face Toner $13 $15 Save $2 See at Amazon

Ecla Skin Care Aloe Vera Spray Mist $23 $26 Save $3 See at Amazon

Blackhead Remover Tools $9 $17 Save $8 See at Amazon

EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush $30 $43 Save $13 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.