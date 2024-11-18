I'm obsessed with this Lululemon crossbody bag — and it's under $60 right now ahead of Black Friday

It's Lululemon's best bag yet, and even beats the viral Everywhere Belt Bag for me.

Here's why I think the Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag is Lululemon's best bag yet — and it's on sale in one colour. (Photos via Melina Brum)

I love a Lululemon bag as much as the next girl, but I was waiting on a style that would truly "wow" me. After a few months of putting it to the test, I can honestly say their Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag has totally won me over. I own the viral Everywhere Belt Bag and the new Everywhere Crossbody Bag, and I can confidently confirm that I love this new crossbody even more. It's my everyday go-to and perfect for travelling, which is why I've been consistently recommending it to everyone I know (it's probably getting annoying).

Even better? Right now, the Raw Linen colourway of this cute bag is under $60 ahead of Black Friday 2024. If you're wondering about all my pros and cons, as well as customer comments and other must-know details, keep scrolling for my full review.

Melina 91 100 Expert Score Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag 2.5L This crossbody is available in three colours, and one is on sale. Pros Never feels bulky

Slim design

So many pockets!!!

Roomy and organized

Sits well against body

Can wear it as a shoulder bag, too

Cute design Cons Can get heavy

Can't sling it across chest like a belt bag $54 (Originally $74) at Lululemon

Lululemon Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag 2.5L review: Details, pros and cons

This crossbody bag is perfect if organization is your top priority. It's sleek, not bulky and has so many pockets. It's designed for casual wear as a crossbody or shoulder bag, thanks to the adjustable shoulder strap.

It's also great for any weather, thanks to the waterproof fabric. It's made of nylon and recycled polyester. As for measurements, it's 10" x 1.6" x 5.1", and the strap extends to 55.1" — and it has a 2.5 litre volume.

Pros 👍

First off, I love how much this bag can fit — much more than any of my belt bags, that's for sure. And not only that, but everything also fits comfortably inside. It never gets bulky, always maintaining a slim design which sits perfectly against my body.

All of the pockets definitely come in handy for keeping everything in its place, but I love the look of them, too. I often wear it as a shoulder bag because I think it looks cooler that way, but the crossbody function comes in handy when I want to go hands-free.

Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag 2.5L (Photos via Melina Brum)

Cons 👍

In my opinion, the pros outweigh the cons, as there aren't many; however, even though the bag can hold plenty, I do try to keep things light. I find it can get heavy, which is why I avoid filling it to the max.

One thing I love about belt bags is that I can sling them across my chest for a laidback look, which also keeps the bag out of my way (and not annoyingly banging against my hip). Unfortunately, I can't sling this bag like that — but hey, ya win some, ya lose some.

What others are saying

⭐️ 4.4/5 stars

💬 20+ reviews

🏆 "I can’t find anything wrong with this bag!"

Shoppers love this Lululemon bag, and for good reason. One person called it "a great bag" and said that "all the pockets and sections come in handy." They needed something "bigger but still smaller than a purse" and said it suited their needs perfectly.

"You need this bag," writes one enthused reviewer. Another took it on a Europe trip, where they "spilled lots of stuff on it" and said, "All the stains came out in the wash!"

Another person who also loves this bag said their only gripe is that they want a "thicker and wider strap" and "metal hardware." They're also "hoping for more colours," and I couldn't agree more!

How it compares to Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag

I own a couple of versions of Lululemon's viral belt bag, and I find it fits just enough for the essentials; however, when I'm going on a day trip, I need a tad more space — which is where the Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag comes in handy.

While the belt bag has one zippered exterior pocket, I wish there were more pocket options, which is why this new crossbody has really won me over. Lastly, the belt bag is everywhere you look, which is fine, but I've been craving something different. I haven't seen this crossbody on anyone — in fact, I'd like to see it more.

The final verdict

If you're anything like me and want to stray away from your Everywhere Belt Bag and venture into something new but still casual, then this bag is a great option. I absolutely love the organization and comfortability of this crossbody.

However, they do have minimal colours available (can't go wrong with black!), which is something to keep in mind. If you want something with a thicker strap, you might want to try out a different style.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

